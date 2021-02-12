Daily Ent Recap Feb 12: Rahul Gandhi's Speech Slammed By Ranvir Shorey & Other Celebs

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From several celebrities like Ranvir Shorey slamming Rahul Gandhi for opposing the farm laws to Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, Ganesh Hiwarkar, penning a letter to the CBI, many events made headlines on February 12. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest Bollywood news of the day

Rahul Gandhi's speech recieves flak from Bollywood celebrities

Rahul Gandhi opposed the controversial farm laws in the Parliament. Ravi Kishan, Ranvir Shorey and Ashoke Pandit have taken to Twitter to express displeasure over the former's views. Rahul Gandhi also used the slogan Hu Do Humare Do to take a dig at the Central Government. He alleged from this statement that only four people are running the country and also benefitting from the laws. Reads the full story: Rahul Gandhi Gets Flak From Film Celebrities On 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' Dig In Parliament

१३५ करोड़ की देवतुल्य जनता से पूछो राहुल जी ‘मोदी जी की सरकार और आप के परिवार की सरकार में अंतर आपकी सरकार आपकी और जीजा जी की थी जबकि मोदी सरकार शोषित वंचित और ग़रीबों को समर्पित है । https://t.co/OdfAOWl0wF — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) February 11, 2021

Cheers to all my friends who are fighting for this rosy future. 🥂#HumDoHumareDoKiSarkar #BharatBananaHai pic.twitter.com/V8vfWlrZaW — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 11, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar writes a letter to the CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar wrote a letter to the CBI to seek their help. In the letter, he wrote that there is a threat to his life. He wrote that on February 6, 2021, four unknown men barged into his house and attacked him. He also mentioned that they hit him with a rod. Read the full story: Sushant's Friend Ganesh Alleges Threat; Writes 'they Hit Me With A Rod' In Letter To CBI

Dear Sir, I have emailed you the letter regarding the threat to my life. Kindly look into the matter

Regards

@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @ips_nupurprasad pic.twitter.com/fAmFtvwNEz — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) February 11, 2021

Sonu Sood's business plan for villages

Sonu Sood took to Twitter to announce that he has launched a 'zero investment' business plan for aspiring entrepreneurs. He also shared the poster of the venture and said that it will be launched soon. Read the full story: Sonu Sood Announces 'zero Investment' Plan To Set Up Business In Villages; Netizens React

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8

NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 will the series' last season. It was renewed for the 8th season in November 2019. The final season is under development. The initial premiere date of the show was announced to be 2020/2021. But the pandemic pushed the date further ahead. Read the full report: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' To End With Its Upcoming Eighth And Final Season

Esme Bianco accuses Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse

Esme Bianco, who played the character of Ros in the fantasy drama series Game Of Thrones, has accused Marilyn Manson of physical and psychological abuse. She has also called him a 'serial predator'. She also claims that the abuse he inflicted has left marks on her body. Read the full report: 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Esme Bianco Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Sexual Abuse: Report

