Ranvir Shorey hits back at 'bigot' charge after seeking provision for 'indigenous faiths'

Indigenous Peoples Day was celebrated on Monday and Ranvir Shorey penned a strong message on the occasion. The actor sought that the ‘indigenous faiths’ be recognised and provided special status in the Constitution. He felt such a provision was important for those faiths that did not have any other home and ‘deserved to be protected.’

Ranvir Shorey seeks special status for ‘indigenous faiths’

Ranvir Shorey named Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism as the indigenous faiths, or those that he said originated in India, to express his hope for their recognition and special status in Constitution.

It’s time the Constitution of #India recognises and gives special status to the indigenous faiths of the country. Religions like Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism have no other home and deserve to be protected here. #IndigenousPeoplesDay — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 13, 2020

The Angrezi Medium star got mixed responses on his post. A section praised him for ‘speaking up’ and having ‘guts’ and how his idea was important to ‘save our beautiful nation.’

Thank you for speaking up and being a lone wolf in such a fight. Takes lots of guts to say it in the open. Respect. — The Pondering Sanatani🙏🕉️ (@thedreamer_55) October 13, 2020

It,s a very necessary for Save our Beautiful nation and his Snatan culture & values — मोदी (The Warrior) 🙏🇮🇳💪 (@Modithe_Warrior) October 13, 2020

However, Ranvir got flak too as a user quipped about ‘bigots being rewarded’ and ‘being away from politics of religion’. The actor hit back, asking how he could be termed a ‘bigot’ for the statement and asked the person to ‘put up or shut up.’

How am I a bigot? Put up or shut up. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 13, 2020

Another wrote that he should have spoken about ‘indigenous people’ rather than ‘indigenous faiths’ and how ‘indigenous people’ were being used in the name of faith. Ranvir wrote that there was not any difference between people and their religions and culture as he called it ‘inseparable.’

People and their beliefs and culture are inseparable. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 13, 2020

He also asserted 'that was not the point' when a user asked if 'persecuted Indian Muslim' had any country to take refuge in.

That’s not the point. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 13, 2020

Ranvir had been one of the supporters of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act passed late last year. The act sought to provide citizenship to persecuted persons of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian faiths who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014. He was even among the attendees of an event with Union Minister Piyush Goyal over the ‘myths’ related to the act, that had seen heavy criticism from a section of the film industry.

Ranvir on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranvir Shorey featured in the web series High recently. The actor played pivotal parts in shows like Hasmukh and Pariwar. On the film front, he featured in Angrezi Medium, Kadakh and Lootcase this year.

