Ranvir Shorey Loses Sense Of Smell Due To COVID; Netizens Give Hilarious Suggestions

As actor Ranvir Shorey lost sense of smell and taste during his COVID-19 quarantine, netizens gave him hilarious suggestions on Twitter to try during recovery.

Joining the list of celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19, Ranvir Shorey has quarantined himself upon his diagnosis. After sharing that he was experiencing mild symptoms, the actor updated his fans that he had lost his sense of taste and smell as well. Netizens had good news for him, that this symptom was perhaps for those having a milder infection. 

Ranvir Shorey updates on COVID-19

Ranvir had announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

There were interesting comments from netizens on Ranvir Shorey sharing that he had lost his sense of taste and smell. Some suggested that he eats ‘karela’ (bitter gourd) and other food items that many are not fond of. A netizen even quipped that he could now watch bad movies too, to joke that the taste extended to cinema as well.

However, most of them stated that the intensity of his injection might not be that severe.  

Ranvir Shorey also quipped that the chewabble Vitamin C tablets were ‘yum.’  Later, when someone suggested 7000 gms of Vitamin C, he joked that he was a ‘human’ and not a giraffe. He also had a quirky response to those who suggested country liquor. 

Ranvir on professional front

Ranvir recently featured in the second season of the web series Metro Park.  The actor had numerous releases last year that included Angrezi Medium, Lootcase, High and others.  

