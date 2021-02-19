Ranvir Shorey Loses Sense Of Smell Due To COVID; Netizens Give Hilarious Suggestions

Joining the list of celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19, Ranvir Shorey has quarantined himself upon his diagnosis. After sharing that he was experiencing mild symptoms, the actor updated his fans that he had lost his sense of taste and smell as well. Netizens had good news for him, that this symptom was perhaps for those having a milder infection.

Ranvir Shorey updates on COVID-19

Ranvir had announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

There were interesting comments from netizens on Ranvir Shorey sharing that he had lost his sense of taste and smell. Some suggested that he eats ‘karela’ (bitter gourd) and other food items that many are not fond of. A netizen even quipped that he could now watch bad movies too, to joke that the taste extended to cinema as well.

Thanks, doc! 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 18, 2021

Eat Kadwe Karele now !! Now is the time !! You won’t feel them and yet have them .. — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 18, 2021

Or watch all the bad movies since you have lost sense of taste !! Ok a serious note , get well soon ! — Rohan Malik (@rohangoingwild) February 18, 2021

Perfect time to eat Karela/Kaddu and impress mom. pic.twitter.com/zOZh4uwIyl — Avani Singh Tanwar (@TanwarAvani) February 18, 2021

However, most of them stated that the intensity of his injection might not be that severe.

That is a case of mild infection.Take vitamins regularly and keep check on your smell.May Lord Shiva heal you soon!💓 — Manish Kr Bhuyan (@bhuyan_manish) February 18, 2021

loss of smell and taste usually indicates milder infection. Get well soon 👍 — Agragami (@Agragami) February 18, 2021

Apparently people who experience this symptom maybe experiencing a milder infection. Get well soon :) — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryaMudgil) February 18, 2021

Ranvir Shorey also quipped that the chewabble Vitamin C tablets were ‘yum.’ Later, when someone suggested 7000 gms of Vitamin C, he joked that he was a ‘human’ and not a giraffe. He also had a quirky response to those who suggested country liquor.

Wait. 7000 grams of vitamin C a day? But doctor sahab, I’m a human, not a giraffe. 💁🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/iWRsSyJDeL — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 18, 2021

Arre sense of taste aur smell toh pehle hi jaa chuka hai. Bhejo botal! 🤣 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 18, 2021

Ranvir on professional front

Ranvir recently featured in the second season of the web series Metro Park. The actor had numerous releases last year that included Angrezi Medium, Lootcase, High and others.

