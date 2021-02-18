Ranvir Shorey's 'RaGa Or NaMo' Poll Result Leaves Actor Disturbed; IT-cell Allegations Fly

Ranvir Shorey faced a double setback on Wednesday, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and witnessing an unfavourable result on his RaGa (Rahul Gandhi) vs NaMo (Narendra Modi) Twitter poll. The actor, who termed it as the ‘hottest political poll yet’, called it a ‘disturbing result. He also took a dig at the Congress for ‘newly increased presence’ on social media and the ‘spending’ on it.

Ranvir Shorey’s RaGa vs NaMo poll

Ranvir Shorey posted a poll on Twitter on Wednesday, asking, ‘And if the only available choices are to be RaGa or NaMo, who would you choose?’ After a neck-to-neck battle for a major part of the poll, with RaGa leading with 50.6% of the votes when seven hours were left, the battle swung in favour of the RaGa towards the closing stages. The poll finally ended with RaGa notching 58.8 per cent of the 3,45,207 votes, or over 2 lakh votes, while NaMo ended with 41. 2 per cent of the votes.

And if the only available choices are to be RaGa or NaMo, who would you choose? — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

Sharing the 'final results' of his 'much talked about #TwitterPoll', he asked if the tide was changing, and stated that he was keenly looking forward to the answer. He also quipped that he couldn’t digest the result, and will talk 10 days later.

Kyaa hawa ka rukh badal raha hai?

Dekhenge. Hum dekhenge. Dekhna pada toh yeh bhi dekhenge.



Final results of my much talked about #TwitterPoll https://t.co/0h1CQM4SlB — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Guys, for now I’m dealing with Covid, and a very disturbing Twitter poll result. Let’s talk after about 10 days. 👍🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Ranvir had previously expressed his displeasure and even tagged Mumbai Police when a fake screenshot with his name sought votes for NaMo in the poll. Meanwhile, Congress’ Gaurav Pandhi, who the actor got into a verbal duel with a day before, too sought votes for RaGa poll on WhatsApp. Ranvir called it a ‘good effort’ though.

Ranvir has been going after Congress in the past few days, over the controversies of the farm laws. He had even used the much-used jibes like 'Pappu' for Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi and questioning the 'dynast' of the Congress, without taking names.

The Angrezi Medium actor had called Rihanna and Greta Thunberg’s support for the farmers a ‘ploy to make Pappu the PM.’ He sought that the Opposition find a more ‘credible’ face than continuing to prefer with the ‘Gandhi dynast’ against PM Modi.

