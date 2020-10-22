Ranvir Shorey 'losing' his head at USA museum of illusion, replies to Gabbbar's advice

2020 has been busy year for Ranvir Shorey professionally but any mention of the year without COVID-19 seems incomplete. That was evident in the manner in which the actor connected his recent visit to the Museum of Illusions in New York to the pandemic. Ranvir was super excited with some of the features on display at the venue, with Twitterati Gabbbar too having a suggestion for him.

Ranvir Shorey’s visit to museum in USA

Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter on Thursday to post pictures and videos from his visit to the Museum of Illusions in New York with his brother and nephew. The actor was fascinated as the trio gave a tribute to Michael Jackson for one segment, and had the youngest one turning a 'little one' and getting ‘scolded’ by the seniors.

My brother and me scolding my little nephew. He’s 28. 😆 #museumofillusionsnewyork pic.twitter.com/kLTppZdact — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 22, 2020

The Angrezi Medium star also had his ‘head served’ on a plate by a ghost as he wrote that he was ‘losing his head’ during the pandemic.

Gabbbar asked him to make it his display picture on the now-defunct Orkut. Ranvir responded that Orkut was more Gabbar’s 'scene', which the latter agreed to with a memory.

Haha now make this your Orkut DP 😁 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 22, 2020

Orkut is more your scene. 😁 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 22, 2020

I remember paying 5 rs to the cyber-cafe for 15 mins just to check my Orkut profile visitors. So you are right. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 22, 2020

Apart from his ‘losing his head’ due to the pandemic, he had another reference to the pandemic as he wrote that he was ‘falling deeper down the Covid hole’ on trying another speciality of the venue.

Ranvir Shorey on professional front

Ranvir is currently shooting for the second season of his show Metro Park in the USA. The actor has been in the USA for over a month now.

Ranvir had numerous releases this year, despite threatres being shut due to the pandemic. He was seen in Irrfan Khan’s last film Angrezi Medium. He featured in two more films Kadakh and Lootcase. High, Hasmukh and Pariwar were some of the others web shows that he was a part of this year.

