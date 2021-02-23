Ranvir Shorey's Hilarious Take On Baghpat Clash, Says 'It’s The New Chaat, Kutai Capital'

A violent conflict the broke on the streets of the Baraut area in the Bhagpat district of Uttar Pradesh between two groups of shopkeepers has garnered attention on social media. The disruption that occurred between the ‘chaat' sellers, received a hilarious take from actor Ranvir Shorey. Ranvir who recently tested COVID positive and is quarantined at home took to Twitter and poured his thoughts about getting to know about the “chaat quarrel.” Netizens too took active participation in his hilarious thought process and also invited him to Baghpat to enjoy the delicious chaat.

Ranvir Shorey on Baghhpat incident

In his post, the actor wrote, “I was feeling down, and then I discovered chaat from Baghpat.” As soon as Ranvir tweeted, scores of his fans commented below his post and added some fun element to the serious matter. Some suggested that he should visit Baghpat and enjoy the chaat to which Ranvir was quick enough to respond and write that Baghpat’s chaat has now become very famous. Another Netizen who hails from Baghpat mentioned that the entire incident has enhanced their image to which Ranvir hilariously wrote, “It’s the new chaat and kutai capital of the world.” Another user invited the actor to visit his hometown Baghpat where he shall treat him with ‘chaat’ and ‘samosa-chole’ to which the actor showed his reluctance and said that he can visit any part of the world except Baghpat to feast upon the chaat.

I was feeling down, and then I discovered chaat from Baghpat. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 22, 2021

Cc :@RanvirShorey you can go there to enjoy their Chaat as well..😄 — The HbK (@The5HbK) February 22, 2021

Arre Baghpat ki chaat toh ab export honi chahiye. 😂 https://t.co/zKYw2KD64o — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 22, 2021

Being from baghpat this incident has actually enhanced our image🤣 — vishal chaudhary (@vishalpa02) February 22, 2021

It’s the new chaat and kutai capital of the world. #BaghpatKiChaatKutai https://t.co/gEa4GLJFK6 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 22, 2021

Baghpat is my hometown. Aao kabhi haveli pe.. Chaat ke sath samose-chole bhi khayenge.😛 — Varun Bhardwaj🐦 (@varunbhardvaj) February 22, 2021

Bhai kahin bhi jaoonga, Baghpat nahin aunga chaat khaane! 😂🙏🏽 https://t.co/l3I1fzVrOf — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 22, 2021



The actor who is keeping himself busy these days and kicking off his boredom while interacting with his fans on social media, recently updated his fans that he had lost his sense of taste and smell as well. Ranvir had announced on February 17 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Baghpat clash according to police erupted between the 'chaat' sellers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops. The two sides attacked each other with sticks and rods in an unrestrained free-for-all. "Eight people have been arrested in connection with the clash that broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area of Baghpat earlier today. Necessary action is being taken," said Baghpat Police on Tuesday. According to media reports, the fight continued for about 20 minutes before it was stopped.

