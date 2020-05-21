Ranvir Shorey says 'haven't lost faith in you' after row with Mumbai Police gets resolved

Amid relaxations for travel in parts of the country in Lockdown 4.0, Ranvir Shorey faced a tough time when he stepped out in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor was stopped by the Mumbai Police when he had accompanied the husband of his domestic help to the hospital for her delivery. After the Sonchiriya star expressed his unhappiness over the entire incident, alleging ‘harassment’ over the cops planning to file an FIR and impound his car, he clarified that no action was taken against him.

READ: Mumbai Police Seize Ranvir Shorey's Car Amid Lockdown; Aaditya Thackeray Offers Help

Ranvir shared on Twitter that after more than eight hours, the police allowed him to go and neither an FIR was filed nor his car was impounded. The actor conveyed his gratitude to the police personnel for understanding his side of the story ‘albeit a bit late.’ He added that he may have lost eight hours, but not his faith in Mumbai Police.

Here’s the tweet:

After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you, @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Ranvir also praised Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray and called him as a ‘shining light’ in the government. This is after Thackeray had taken note of Ranvir's tweets and asked the Mumbai Police to ensure the delivery of his car.

Whoa! Just saw this. Thanks so much. You really are a shining light in this govt. 😊🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

READ: Mumbai Police Share Another 'Paatal Lok' Inspired Meme To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

The incident:

Ranvir had tweeted on Wednesday, “@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise.”

"He said the wife and doctor could have handled it. I told him the hospital was refusing paperwork without the father. He’s not listening. Exasperating," he then tweeted.

The Sacred Games 2 actor also wrote,, “Saddened and disappointed that the transgression and highhandedness of one policeman is going to cost me my car, and an FIR against my innocent driver. Even after 3 hours, there has been no redressal of my complaints . @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra.”

“3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for? @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra,” he then claimed.

The Angrezi Medium, however, also deleted the tweets when he termed the incident as ‘harassment’ by Officer In Charge Vijay K Kadam.

READ: ‘Yo-da Only One’: Mumbai Police’s Meme On Cyber Fraud Wins Internet

READ: Mumbai Police's Tweet On Fake News With 'Paatal Lok' Dialogue Wins Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.