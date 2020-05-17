Mumbai Police's Tweet On Fake News With 'Paatal Lok' Dialogue Wins Internet

Famous for its social media presence, Mumbai Police is again winning hearts of netizens by targeting the “fake news peddlers” using dialogue from newly released Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime. While the online web series is already being used to create memes on the internet, Mumbai Police said when people who share that the ‘exclusive’ news are asked where is it from, they reply saying it was found through WhatsApp forwards. The dialogue ‘Maine Whatsapp mein padha tha’ is the answer of 'peddlers' of false news who mindlessly believe everything that is received on the application and deem WhatsApp as 'credible'.

When fake news peddlers are asked - where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from?#NewsFromPaatalLok #ExposeFakeNews pic.twitter.com/SvHSgp4oJR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 17, 2020

Read - Video: Mumbai Police Officials Return Home Amid Cheers After Fighting Coronavirus

Read - Good News: 3-year-old Baker Donates Rs 50,000 To Mumbai Police Amid COVID-19 Crisis

‘Brilliant take’

The image has been posted today and since then it has already garnered hundreds of likes and retweets. One of the internet users also posted laughing emoticons and many were seen being hysterical with Mumbai Police’s ‘savage’ response. Another Twitter user even noted that the Mumbai Police took a “brilliant” take on the issue and even tagged official handles of other police officials and advised to ‘take cue’ from the former. Many agreed that news received on Facebook-owned WhatsApp is "always false".

This does not at all look a handle of a police force!! You guys are just brilliant. @CPMumbaiPolice. Sir, @CPDelhi kindly take a cue ! — Rubbal Datta (@rubbaldatta) May 17, 2020

Brilliant meme! 👏👏👏 — swetha prashant (@PrashantSwetha) May 17, 2020

Whatsapp news are always misleading — ARUNA Bhatia (@aruna_bhatia) May 17, 2020

Whatsapp University need to be close — Rupak🇮🇳 (@Rupak2601) May 17, 2020

Good step, in every state police should follow the example. And fake must be behind bar. Without any discrimination on the basis of poor, rich, dignity... — AZIZUR RAHMAN (@Azizhammad003) May 17, 2020

Love youu guys 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Zaid Shaikh (@Zaidyyyy) May 17, 2020

Mumbai police 👌👌👌 — Japneet Singh (@Japneet54230667) May 17, 2020

Read - Akshay Kumar Donates 1000 Wrist Bands To Mumbai Police To Help Detect COVID-19 Symptoms

Read - Viral Mumbai Police Tweet About Misinformation With 'Avengers' Meme Will Crack You Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.