Mumbai Police Share Another 'Paatal Lok' Inspired Meme To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

Another creative meme of Mumbai Police, inspired by newly released web series Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime, is making rounds on social media for all the right reasons. To put forth advisory message on social distancing measures amid the 4th phase of nationwide lockdown, Mumbai police took reference from the pivotal dialogue of the show which described the three Loks.

In the web series, the protagonist Hathi Ram Chaudhary (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) explains to his colleague Imran Ansari that the universe is divided into three Loks namely ‘Swarg Lok’, ‘Dharti Lok’, and ‘Paatal Lok’. Chaudhary says that Swarg Lok is the place where God resides while humans live in Dharti Lok. He adds that Paatal Lok lies at the bottom where insects live. Mumbai Police shared the meme with a caption which called for staying at ‘Grih Lok’ (home).

Social media loved the witty tweet and praised the Mumbai police for keeping them entertained with such messages. “@MumbaiPolice your messages are so creative. It helps me stay calm at home in the lockdown Smiling face with open mouth. Thank you for keeping us entertained,” commented a user.

It's great to see humour still exists in such trying times 🙂 #StayHome everyone , salute and prayers to you @MumbaiPolice , stay safe https://t.co/4yDDuUZ0VP — Nila Madhab PANDA (@nilamadhabpanda) May 19, 2020

Fake news meme

Earlier, Mumbai Police had shared a meme targeting the fake news peddlers using dialogue from Paatal Lok. Mumbai Police said when people who share the “exclusive” news are asked the source of the news, they say “WhatsApp forwards”. The dialogue ‘Maine Whatsapp pe padha tha’ is the answer of fake news peddlers who mindlessly believe in everything that is received on the messenger and deem WhatsApp as a credible source.

When fake news peddlers are asked - where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from?#NewsFromPaatalLok #ExposeFakeNews pic.twitter.com/SvHSgp4oJR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 17, 2020

