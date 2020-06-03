Ranvir Shorey Is Prepared For Cyclone Nisarga, Says 'Its Here'; See Pictures Here

The threat of cyclone Nisarga has been looming over the lives of people living in Mumbai. As various government authorities clear out the near-sea areas in Mumbai to avoid any casualties, many actors working in the Hindi film industry have been doing their part and making people aware of the cyclone through social media. Actor Ranvir Shorey, on the other hand, has been busy sharing glimpses of the cyclone from his home along with how he is spending time as the weather condition intensifies.

Ranvir Shorey's Instagram post on cyclone Nisarga

Ranvir Shorey took to his Instagram and posted a series of three photos based on cyclone Nisarga. In the first photo, Ranvir shared a view outside his home. Ranvir shared the photo of a scenic natural patch covered by rain and fog and wrote that the cyclone Nisarga has arrived.

In the second post, Ranvir Shorey shared a shirtless selfie of himself while sitting in his apartment as the weather can be seen intensified behind him. Ranvir called it a selfie before the storm in his Instagram caption. In the third post, Ranvir Shorey posted a photo of him reading a novel in his apartment. He wrote that a novel is the best companion on a rainy day and also used the #CycloneNisarga under his post. Check out Ranvir Shorey's Instagram post below -

Actor Ranvir Shorey recently featured in the film Angrezi Medium alongside late actor Irrfan Khan and Kaarena Kapoor Khan and managed to impress both critics and audience members alike. The actor started #LockdownLife on his Instagram ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has been implemented in India. He has been sharing a number of photos from his life in lockdown on Instagram and keeping his fans updated.

About cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga is the first of its kind to threaten Mumbai in over a century. The cyclone is headed to Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts and will expectedly make landfall in Alibaug. Cyclone Nisarga is also expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm with heavy rains and wind speeds of over 100 km. Various guidelines like staying indoors and charging mobile phones or power banks along with keeping energy lights and candles handy have also been laid down by the BMC.

