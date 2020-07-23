Ranvir Shorey Reveals His Tiff With Anurag Kashyap Was A ‘minor Misunderstanding'; Read

Recently, actor Ranvir Shorey engaged in a word war with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and called it a 'minor misunderstanding.' The duo entered a heated argument on the micro-blogging site, Twitter after Ranvir claimed that the filmmaker was formerly known as an independent cinema crusader and had turned into a flunky of the high-and-mighty.

During a recent interview with a news portal, the actor revealed that Anurag was a friend of his. Talking about the Twitter incident, Ranvir said that it was a minor misunderstanding they had got into. He further added that it had got a lot of attention because it was on a public platform.

In addition, the Bheja Fry actor revealed that his tweet was actually referring to a variety of bloggers, journalists, critics, actors and filmmakers who made their own reputation as independent cinema crusaders but are now attempting to shut down someone who raises their voices against injustices in the mainstream system.

Ranvir took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday and wrote, “So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-Bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the ‘system’ for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?”

Seeing this tweet, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap went on to leave a comment saying, “Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey. If you do please explain. Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?”

To this, Ranvir replied saying, “I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from.” Take a look at the tweets below.

Ranvir stated that he sees no hope of bringing about change in Bollywood in this discussion. The actor said that since childhood he has seen 'the policies that drive this business' very closely. Further added that as a grown-up professional, he has borne the brunt of it. he revealed that he is an insider, who has been treated as an outsider.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film titled Lootcase that will premiere on Disney+Hotstar, while Anurag recently released his new film titled Choked on the OTT platform, Netflix.

