Ranvir Shorey's Birthday: A Look At His 5 Most Memorable Films As Supporting Actor

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey turned a year older on August 18. The Singh Is Kinng actor celebrates his 48th birthday. Ranvir's journey from Jalandhar to the city of dreams has been nothing short of phenomenal. After successfully entertaining the audience with his talk-show Ranvir Vinay Aur Kaun? Shorey paved his way to the world of Hindi Cinema and never looked back. With each film, the actor proved his acting mettle by giving spectacular performances in distinct roles. On the occasion of Ranvir Shorey's birthday, let's take a look at some of his most splendid performances in films as a supporting actor.

Ranvir Shorey's most memorable performances

1. Lootcase

The latest movie of the birthday boy to join this list of memorable Ranvir Shorey's movies is none other than Lootcase. A Disney+Hotstar release that managed to win the hearts of the audiences with its riveting story plot. Ranvir essayed the role of corrupt cop Madhav Kolte brilliantly on-screen. Lootcase is directed by a debutant director Rajesh Krishnan, who with his first film sure made a lasting impact on the viewers.

2. Angrezi Medium

The next film in which Ranvir Shorey gave an outstanding performance is late Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. RS played the role of Balashankar Tripathi in the comedy-drama who is struggling to survive in a different country. And, in order to do so, he robs his childhood friend. But, later his character turns good and eventually helps his friend to fulfil his dream. One could witness distinct shades of Ranvir Shorey's character in the popular film.

3. Singh Is Kinng

When talking about Ranvir Shorey's movies there's no way we miss out mentioning Singh Is Kinng. In the blockbuster comedy film, Ranvir played the role of Puneet, a rich entrepreneur. The stellar actor was paired opposite superstar Katrina Kaif in the comedy movie and, he sure gave a notable performance as a supporting actor. His comic timing was impeccable in the star-studded movie.

4. Ek Tha Tiger

Ranvir Shorey played a highly significant role in Salman Khan's much-celebrated film directed by Kabir Khan Ek Tha Tiger. The birthday boy played the role of Salman's aka Tiger's best friend in the action thriller. His character Gopi was a major part of the story and the actor sure managed to shine in every scene he featured in.

5. Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

The last name in the list of Ranvir Shorey's movies in which he gave an unforgettable performance in a supporting role is Zoya Akhtar's Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. Ranvir played the role of an unhappy Gujarati husband whose wife runs with her lover on their honeymoon. The actor essayed the role marvelously be it the scenes in which his character is irritated or the ones in which his character is embarrassed. Shorey portrayed every emotion amazingly on the silver screen.

