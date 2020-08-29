Ranvir Shorey Takes A Stand For PMC Bank Depositors, Asks Authorities To Take Action

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter to express his concern over the depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam. The actor expressed his concern over the depositors whose hard-earned money and life savings are stuck, urging authorities to take strict action. Ranvir Shorey mentioned that more than 9 lakh people were destroyed and have been facing difficulties due to this.

Ranvir Shorey takes a stand for PMC bank victims

Also Read: Konkona Sen Sharma & Ranvir Shorey's Relationship Timeline And Dating History

Ranvir Shorey highlighted the problems of the PMC bank depositors who are currently facing a grave financial crisis, as they are being deprived of their entire life savings which is stuck with the bank. He claimed that the scam has destroyed nearly 9 lakh people. Along with the tweet, The Lootcase actor tagged the Ministry of Finance, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to bring the issue to light.

Also Read: Ranvir Shorey Takes Sly Dig At Ongoing Congress Crisis, Terms It A 'soap Opera'

Also Read: Ranvir Shorey's Birthday: A Look At His 5 Most Memorable Films As Supporting Actor

Earlier on Tuesday, the Angrezi Medium actor stood up for the depositors who had suffered due to the PPM Bank scam and wrote on his Twitter wall that if one wants to study how India gets fleeced by its politicians, one must study the PMC Bank scam. He added that it’s a textbook case and one must not miss how the media brushed it under the carpet, further ending his post by saying that lives of PMC victims matter.

If you want to study how #India gets fleeced by its politicians, study the #PMCBankScam. It’s a textbook case. And don’t miss the media’s role in brushing it under the carpet. #PMCVictimsMatter — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 25, 2020

Many netizens came in support of Ranvir Shorey and thanked him for voicing the issue. One Twitter user thanked Ranvir Shorey for standing in favour of dying depositors who cannot even afford medicines. The Twitter user added that there were several depositors who are struggling to buy groceries since they cannot access their own money deposited in the bank.

Also Read: 9 Lakh PMC Bank Scam Victims Need Urgent Support! Sign The #JusticeForPMCVictims Petition

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.