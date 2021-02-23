Last Updated:

Battle Royale On Streets Of UP's Baghpat Shocks All; 8 Held In Chaat-sellers' Brawl; WATCH

A violent brawl broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area in the Bhagpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. 8 people have been arrested.

Written By
Digital Desk
Baghpat

A violent conflict broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area in the Bhagpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to police, the clash erupted between the 'chaat' sellers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops. The two sides attacked each other with sticks and rods in an unrestrained free-for-all.

'Necessary action is being taken'

"Eight people have been arrested in connection with the clash that broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area of Baghpat earlier today. Necessary action is being taken," said Baghpat Police on Tuesday. According to media reports, the fight continued for about 20 minutes before it was stopped.

The video of a brawl has gone viral on social media with many netizens finding the clash with rods and sticks fascinating. The photo shared by Baghpat Police after it arrested the men is also being shared widely on social media.

READ | BKU (Ugrahan) chief provokes, asks farmers to 'burn’ police notices on R-Day violence

READ | Republic Day violence: Delhi Police arrests weapon wielding vandal Jaspreet Singh

Here is how Twitter reacted to the 'chaat' fight:

Actor Ranvir Shorey who was tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back tweeted saying, "I was feeling down, and then I discovered chaat from Baghpat."

In the video, a man whom Twitter is calling 'Chacha' attacked others in a heroic manner. It reminded them of a WWE match.

READ | PM Modi foresees 'poriborton' in WB; tears into TMC's 'votebank' & appeasement politics

READ | TMC claims credit for rail routes inaugurated by PM Modi; accuses him of 'badmouthing' WB

(With ANI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND