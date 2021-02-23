Battle Royale On Streets Of UP's Baghpat Shocks All; 8 Held In Chaat-sellers' Brawl; WATCH

Quick links:
A violent conflict broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area in the Bhagpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to police, the clash erupted between the 'chaat' sellers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops. The two sides attacked each other with sticks and rods in an unrestrained free-for-all.
"Eight people have been arrested in connection with the clash that broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area of Baghpat earlier today. Necessary action is being taken," said Baghpat Police on Tuesday. According to media reports, the fight continued for about 20 minutes before it was stopped.
#WATCH Baghpat: Clash breaks out between two groups of 'chaat' shopkeepers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops, in Baraut. Police say, "Eight people arrested, action is being taken. There is no law & order situation there."— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2021
(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AYD6tEm0Ri
आज दिनांक 22.02.2021को थाना बड़ौत क्षेत्रान्तर्गत कस्बा बड़ौत मे दुकानदारों के दो पक्षों के मध्य ग्राहकों को लेकर कहासुनी व मारपीट हो गई थी। मारपीट करने वाले दुकानदारों के दोनों पक्षों के कुल 8 व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।अपेक्षित विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है @Uppolice @dgpup pic.twitter.com/ZF3fqc3M3M— Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) February 22, 2021
The video of a brawl has gone viral on social media with many netizens finding the clash with rods and sticks fascinating. The photo shared by Baghpat Police after it arrested the men is also being shared widely on social media.
