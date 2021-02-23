Battle Royale On Streets Of UP's Baghpat Shocks All; 8 Held In Chaat-sellers' Brawl; WATCH

A violent conflict broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area in the Bhagpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to police, the clash erupted between the 'chaat' sellers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops. The two sides attacked each other with sticks and rods in an unrestrained free-for-all.

'Necessary action is being taken'

"Eight people have been arrested in connection with the clash that broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area of Baghpat earlier today. Necessary action is being taken," said Baghpat Police on Tuesday. According to media reports, the fight continued for about 20 minutes before it was stopped.

#WATCH Baghpat: Clash breaks out between two groups of 'chaat' shopkeepers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops, in Baraut. Police say, "Eight people arrested, action is being taken. There is no law & order situation there."



(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AYD6tEm0Ri — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2021

The video of a brawl has gone viral on social media with many netizens finding the clash with rods and sticks fascinating. The photo shared by Baghpat Police after it arrested the men is also being shared widely on social media.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the 'chaat' fight:

Actor Ranvir Shorey who was tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back tweeted saying, "I was feeling down, and then I discovered chaat from Baghpat."

I was feeling down, and then I discovered chaat from Baghpat. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 22, 2021

In the video, a man whom Twitter is calling 'Chacha' attacked others in a heroic manner. It reminded them of a WWE match.

Man of the Match....😆



Thank You #Baghpat_police pic.twitter.com/6DzYIVbflt — Harun khan هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) February 22, 2021

If Monday had a face. pic.twitter.com/m9jIXL4gXJ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 22, 2021

Whatte beautiful one take action sequence 🤩 Bollywood needs to learn from this pic.twitter.com/5SM9gQRNRU — Shubham Gaur (@_ShubhamGaur) February 22, 2021

The most entertaining team of the day is here: #Baghpat pic.twitter.com/3n8MNAII4A — Ada Shriadhar (@AdaShriadhar) February 22, 2021

#Baghpat WWE Champion 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Source: From Someone Twitter Handle pic.twitter.com/l08ftiaXzk — Sandeep Panwar (@tweet_sandeep) February 22, 2021

#Baghpat wale chacha is real #RoyalRumble material 😂😂

Rock bottom,

Spear,

Nagin attack,

And many more

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VH6WzURRcX — Lone Wolf 🦊 (@theaniket001) February 22, 2021

Conservatives : We don't believe in theory of relativity.



Albert Einstein : pic.twitter.com/44oBgqNMXE — Tempest (@ColdCigar) February 22, 2021

(With ANI inputs)