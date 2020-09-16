Disha Salian Death Case: Rashami Desai Denies Attending June 8 Party, Spoke To Her On 7th

TV actor Rashami Desai on Wednesday spoke to Republic Media Network's reporter and claimed that she was very close to Disha. She went onto state that she had no clue about any party that allegedly took place in Juhu on June 8 and was attended by influential personalities. Rashami also claimed that she had not been in touch with Disha for more than 7 months and had had a 5-minute conversation with her on June 7 - a day before Disha died.

However, in his interview with Republic TV, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had revealed that Disha Salian had gone to the said high-profile party with a 'friend'. On the other hand, many pictures have surfaced on social media which clearly shows that Rashami knows Disha as well as her fiance Rohan Rai. It seems highly likely that Rashami could be the 'friend' that Disha went to the party with but she has vehemently denied any cognizance of the alleged party.

Rashami Desai's contradictory claims:

Rashami Desai said to Republic TV, "Yes, I had actually spoken to her a day prior to the incident actually. On 7th." After stating that she has no knowledge of any party whatsoever, Rashami said, "No, we did not speak at length that time actually, we said that we could not speak over the phone. Eventually, we made some plans to meet for later on, but then the next day I got the sad news."

She continued, on being probed further that "I think Disha was someone who was very well known in the industry, she has managed many big names. You should ask them what kind of person she was. She was a doll, she was very beautiful and a pure soul and I think the family is also not very comfortable talking about it. I have no idea about the 8th of June party. I am being honest, and I was not in touch with her for 7-8 months."

Rashami Desai's Instagram story for Disha

However, on her Instagram story, Rashami Desai wrote a message for Disha Salian on the day the latter passed away: "I still can't believe that it was your birthday a few days back, still can't believe that we attended Zoom Call Party, can believe that you posted your favourite picture and wrote - YOU ARE YOUR OWN CHOICE, putting a #makewisechoices. What made you choose this? Left all your loved ones, especially your parents, your friends and the workplace you always loved. I've always known you as a strong and stable personality. Where-ever you are, you will always be in my prayers Disha."

