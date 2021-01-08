Rashmika in paparazzi circuit after 2 Bollywood films; Sonakshi has strong message on mask

The celebrities of the film industry went out and about in the city on Thursday and the paparazzi ensured they did not go unnoticed. Some of the highlights of the city diary was the welcoming of a new entrant, Rashmika Mandanna, who has signed two Bollywood films recently. Sonakshi Sinha’s strong COVID-themed message was another of the noticeable moments.

Rashmika Mandanna, Sonakshi Sinha snapped

The past last two weeks had been eventful for Rashmika Mandanna as far as her Bollywood career is concerned. The Geetha Govindam signed not one, but two projects. One was Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra and another movie alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

She arrived in Mumbai recently for the shooting of Mission Majnu. She was clicked arriving at the Film City in her car. The actor greeted the paparazzi by smiling and waving at them.

Rashmika had announced Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra at the end of last year on December 23.

The movie had been termed as "The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines!". She had also expressed her excitement to work opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

She is being reported to have signed another film, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, but an official confirmation is still awaited.

As per PTI, a source informed, “It is a slice-of-life comedy film which Bahl is directing. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. There is also a large ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta and others.”

Among other highlights in her life, she also bought a swanky new car.

Sonakshi Sinha snapped

Sonakshi Sinha had a interesting message on her mask, ‘Stay Away’ when she arrived at the airport for her journey. While netizens felt it could be a message to the paparazzi who keep chasing the stars for pictures, the message could be generally for anyone who wished to mess with her. Also in times of COVID where social distancing was important, there would not be a better message.

On the professional front, she will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, among others.

