'Mission Majnu': Rashmika Mandanna Shares Excitement On Teaming With Sidharth Malhotra

South actress Rashmika Mandanna who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra shared her excitement of doing her first Bollywood film. In her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Rashmika shared her script reading sessions on zoom call amid the lockdown and what made her say yes for the film and her character in it. The film Mission Majnu is a patriotic tale of a RAW agent and is inspired by true events.

Rashmika Mandanna is happy to be a part of Majnu Mission

Rashmika bagged the role and film during the COVID-induced lockdown and she was excitedly looking forward to work with the team. Revealing details of the same, Rashmika revealed that everything happening around her is like a blink of an eye. She further said that the team reached out to her and over the lockdown, they had zoom call narrations. While sharing her views on the script and story, she further said that listening to the story and reading the script, somehow got her really attached to the characters. She was in love with everything about this film. And things just fell into place for her.

Rashmika is quite elated to share screen space with handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra and is looking forward to her first day on the sets of the film. Sharing her excitement over the same, the actress said that she is looking forward to seeing what Shantanu Bagchi sir has to show her during the shoot. She also shared that more than anything she is excitedly waiting to share the screen with Sidharth. At last, she thanked RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media for having her on board as she always admired the stories they’ve chosen to tell the audience and their viewers.

Earlier, she took to her Instagram stories and shared the first look poster of the film with her fans. Apart from sharing the poster, the actress also penned a personal note. . Rashmika added that she was 'super excited' to be part of the film and ended her note with 'Cheers to the new journey'. The actor also tagged everyone who was involved in the film's making. Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu is a film set in 1970 and is inspired by real events. It will be written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja & directed by Ronnie Screwvala.

