Rashmika Mandanna Shares Clicks Of Her New Ride; Thanks Fans For Their Love And Support

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media to share a picture of her brand new Range Rover while thanking her fans for their endless support and affection. In the picture posted, the actor is seen dressed in a set of casual garments while flashing the peace sign hurriedly, as she is rushing towards the airport. In the caption for the post, Rashmika Mandanna has put up an appreciation note for her fans who helped her achieve her dreams in a huge way. A bunch of her followers have also flooded the comments section with compliments and congratulatory messages as they are genuinely happy for her.

Rashmika Mandanna’s new ride

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently put up a post on social media, updating her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the delightful picture posted, she is seen posing in front of her brand new black Range Rover, before she rushes to the airport to catch a flight. The actor is seen posing right outside the gate of her house while pushing her hands up in the air cheerfully.

Rashmika Mandanna is seen dressed in a pair of dark blue denims which has a baggy and straight-cut pattern. She has styled the bottoms with a black T-shirt which is a perfect pick for an airport look. Rashmika Mandanna has also topped up the look with a black coat and a pair of matching boots. A beige coloured sling bag and a thin belt have been added as an accessory along with a pair of black shades.

In the caption for the post, Rashmika Mandanna has spoken highly of her fans who have been very supportive towards her, no matter what the situation was. She has mentioned that she wouldn’t generally share such a piece of news, but she is doing it now because her fans have been an integral part of this achievement. She has also mentioned that her fans make even her hard days worth, with their endless support. Have a look at the loving post on Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram here.

Rashmika Mandanna’s fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages as they love seeing her grow and spread her wings. Some of her fans have also used emoticons to express themselves. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

