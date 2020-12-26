Rashmika Mandanna's Ex BF Rakshit Shetty Pours In Wishes On Her: 'Grow Grow And Grow'

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to Twitter to express gratitude as her song Belageddu – her first-ever song crossed 100 million views. Interestingly, Rashmika’s Belageddu co-star and ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty took to his social media handle to congratulate Mandanna. He wrote, “grow grow and grow girl. May all your dreams come true”. Rashmika Mandanna replied to his post by posting two ‘blush’ emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at Rakshit Shetty’s wish for Rashmika Mandanna.

— Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) December 25, 2020

— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 25, 2020

Rashmika Mandanna was engaged to Rakshit Shetty but later they called off the relationship. With Rakshit praising Rashmika, netizens have been speculating about their relationship equation. The short, but sweet, messages shared between the two have become quite the topic of discussion online.

Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. In the post shared by the actor, fans can spot a poster of the film 'Mission Majnu' with a personal note by the actor. Rashmika added that she was 'super excited' to be part of the film and ended her note with 'Cheers to the new journey'.

The actor also tagged everyone who was involved in the film's making. Mission Majnu seems to be a period drama revolving around a RAW operative and has been also termed as the ‘most daring RAW mission inside Pakistan!’ by the makers. The movie is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi. The action film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Bhutala and Garima Mehta and written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arora and Sumit Batheja.

On the work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the movie Bheeshma where she played the role of Cheema opposite Nitthiin. The romantic comedy was directed by Venky Kudumala and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi bankrolled it, while it made to the theatres in February 2020. She was also seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru which hit theatres in January 2020 as Samskruthi opposite Mahesh Babu; the movie was directed by Anil Ravipudi and Dil Raju, Mahesh Babu and Anil Sunkara produced it under banners Sri Venkateswara Creations, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and AK Entertainments. Rashmika is set to make her Tamil debut with the movie Sultan in the year 2021.

