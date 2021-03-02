Rashmika Mandanna's Debut Bollywood Film 'Mission Majnu's Shoot To Begin From March 4

Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to kick off the shooting of her debut Hindi film, Mission Majnu. She will be seen sharing the screen space with the Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra in this upcoming Shantanu Bagchi directorial. Now, according to a recent report by Koimoi, the shoot of the highly-anticipated spy thriller is said to commence from March 4, 2021.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Shares BTS Pics From Sets Of Yajamana As Film Completes 2 Years

Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu to go on floors in Lucknow

While a couple of Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies are in the pipeline, the audience is quite elated for the Tollywood actor's Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu. Back in February, the lead actors had shared a picture with each other as they posed for the camera with their respective Mission Majnu scripts to announce the film. Ever since then, there has been a lot of anticipation around Rashmika Mandanna's debut film in Bollywood.

Now, the latest update from the upcoming spy thriller is that its shoot will go on floors from March 4 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow city. A source close to the film revealed to the portal that Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and is inspired by real-life events. It was also revealed that the Sidharth-Rashmika starrer will follow the story of what is deemed India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan, which changed the relationship between the two countries forever. The source told the portal that the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor will soon arrive in Lucknow to begin the film's shoot with Sidharth.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Purchases A House In Mumbai As Shooting For 'Mission Majnu' Commences

For the unversed, along with marking her Bollywood debut, Mission Majnu will also mark Rashmika's first-time foraying into the spy-thriller genre. Ahead of this Shantanu Bagchi film, the Telugu actor has appeared in multiple action comedies such as Devadas and Bheeshma as well as romantic dramas like Chalo and Geetha Govindam to name a few. Last month, in February, Rashmika took social media by surprise after she announced being a part of Mission Majnu by sharing a photograph with co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates One Year Of Her Movie 'Bheeshma', Pens A Heartfelt Note

Meanwhile, Rashmika has multiple upcoming films in her kitty. She will soon be seen alongside Allu Arjun in his Pan-India film titled Pushpa. The 24-year-old is also said to share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in director Vikram Bahl’s next, Deadly.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna's Childhood Picture Leaves Her Fans In Awe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.