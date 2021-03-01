Rashmika Mandanna Shares BTS Pics From Sets Of Yajamana As Film Completes 2 Years

Rashmika Mandanna’s film Yajamana has completed two years of its release on March 1, 2021. The actor seems quite excited on this occasion and took to Instagram to share pictures with the cast and crew of the 2019 film. The stills that she shared were the BTS while they were shooting for the film. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's photos below.

Rashmika Mandana celebrates 2 years of Yajamana

In the post, Rashmika shared a group photo. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a yellow kurta and white palazzo. She paired her look with a bindi and bangles. Her hair was curled and left loose as she flashed a smile towards the camera. She also shared another picture with the lead of the film, Darshan. It was a selfie in which both can be seen in warm clothes. Rashmika captioned her post by writing, “#2YearsOfYajamana .. @darshanthoogudeepashrinivas @hope.tanya #VHarikrishna #PonKumaran #MediaHouseStudio #2YearsOfKaveri.” Fans took to the comments section to shower love on her post.

More about Yajamana

Yajamana is a Kannada language action drama film. The movie is written and directed by V. Harikrishna and Pon Kumaran and produced by Shylaja Nag and B. Suresha. Yajamana stars Darshan, Rashmika Mandanna and Tanya Hope in lead roles. The film also features an ensemble cast of Thakur Anoop Singh, Devaraj, P. Ravi Shankar, Dhananjay in key supporting roles.

The story revolves around the son-in-law of the village head who becomes the biggest enemy of a gangster. Later, the gangster decides to plunder the oil resources of the village and ruin villagers' livelihood. The film emerged as a box office hit and received critical acclaim. IMDb rates the film 6.7 out of 10.

Rashmika Mandanna's movies -

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in the upcoming film Sulthan. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and stars Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on April 2, 2021. She is also about to mark her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Majnu. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The filming of the same began on February 11.

