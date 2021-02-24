Rashmika Mandanna Purchases A House In Mumbai As Shooting For 'Mission Majnu' Commences

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandana has become a new Mumbaikar, as she has purchased a home in Mumbai. The actor will soon be making a move to Bollywood starting with the Siddharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu. The actor has been travelling back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad to fulfil her commitments to her upcoming Bollywood debut Mission Majnu, among other Hindi projects. Read on to know more about Rashmika Mandan's film Mission Majnu.

Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu

According to a report in BollywoodLife, Rashmika has brought a lot of important things from Hyderbad to her new home in Mumbai. They added that Rashmika who was earlier staying in Mumbai's hotels now feels comfortable in the city with the purchase of her new house. Rashmika is in Mumbai currently shooting for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. After that, the actor will head to Lucknow to shoot for the Siddhant Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu. It has also been reported that she has bagged another Bollywood project, which is still being kept a secret.

Mission Majnu which marks Rashmika Mandan's Bollywood debut is based on a series of true events considered as one of the most courageous and well-planned missions of Indian history. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP Pictures, best known for producing Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Sky is Pink. RSVP productions Twitter handle confirmed the shoot for Mission Majnu in a tweet depicting the clapboard. Take a look here!

Rashmika Mandanna movies

Rashmika Mandanna has starred in several acclaimed regional films like Sarileru Neekevvaru, Geetha Govindam, Chamak, Bheeshma, Devadas, Chalo, Kirik Party, Anjani Putra, Vrithra and Dear Comrade among others. She will next be seen in the Tamil action film Sulthan alongside Karthi in the lead role. The film directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan is slated to release on April 2, 2021. The film will reportedly mark Rashmika's debut in Tamil cinema. Rashmika recently starred in Badhah's new music video Top Tucker which has become a success garnering more than 46 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the video here!

