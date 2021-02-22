Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates One Year Of Her Movie 'Bheeshma', Pens A Heartfelt Note

As the popular Telugu action comedy film Bheeshma completed one year on February 21, 2021, actor Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the one year of her hit film. Bheeshma was a Telugu action comedy film that revolved around the journey of a frustrated young man and his bond with his feisty ‘friend’. The film featured Nithiin and Mandanna in the titular roles and also starred Anant Nag and Bengali star Jisshu Sengupta. The film garnered positive reviews after the release and grossed over Rs. 40 crore making it a blockbuster hit.

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates one year of Bheeshma

In the Instagram post to celebrate one year of Bheeshma, Rashmika Mandanna thanked the makers of the film and expressed her gratitude to director Venky Kudumula and co-star Nithiin for making the film ‘special’. In the caption, she wrote that it was already a year since Bheeshma released and she felt the time had flown by so fast. She said jokingly to the director Venky Kudumula that what was up with him and February adding a laughing emoticon. Then she ended the note by saying “Thank You for making it special”, addressing Kudumula and Nithiin. Check out Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram post here-

As soon as Mandanna added the post to her Instagram feed, the followers started to congratulate her on the one year of the successful film. Director Venky Kudumula commented responding to her question “For me with February, for u with every year.. Even in corona year u had 2 super hit films” adding joining hands and laughing emoticon. Many fans added congratulations in the comments and also several adding heart eyes, fire, clapping hands emoticons to applaud the success of the film. Check out the comments here-

Take a sneak peek at Rashmika Mandanna's photos on Instagram

A couple of days ago, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture from her childhood. She was seen wearing a red and black dance costume with a red hairband and she was seen grooving on music along with her schoolmates. She wrote in the caption to excuse her for her weird expressions and asked if they could guess what song she was dancing to. She added the hint that the song was from around 2004/2005 adding a monkey and laughing emoticon. Check out the photo on Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram-

The Dear Comrade star who has a massive fan following with more than 12 million users following her on Instagram keeps her followers updated about her professional work. Earlier this month she shared a picture with Siddharth Malhotra from their first day on set for their upcoming film Mission Manju. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film will mark Mandanna’s Bollywood debut. In the picture, Rashmika posed with Siddharth Malhotra along with their scripts. Rashmika was seen sporting a green salwar kameez, and Sidharth donned a grey kurta-pyjama with a brown coat. She captioned her post with: “Ahhhh... I sooooo can’t wait to join my team. Let the mission start!!! #MissionMajnu.” Check out the post here-

