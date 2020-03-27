123movies Leaks Jennifer Winget's Web-series 'Code M' Season 1 Online

The latest victim to the illegal practice of piracy is the 8 episode series, Code M. The crime-drama series started streaming from January 15, 2020, on the OTT platforms Alt Balaji and Zee5 Premiere. But recently, the popular film piracy site 123movies leaked its all episodes online. Directed by Akshay Choubey, Code M marks the digital debut of popular television actor Jennifer Winget aka Maya.

123movies leaks 'Code M'

This Code M web-series leak is not the first of its kind. Before this, numerous films and web-series in different languages have fallen prey to this menace of piracy. Piracy is illegal in India, and one can go behind bars for this cybercrime. Still, some notorious piracy sites have not stopped distributing copyrighted content online for free.

123movies provides the entire season 1 on their website. Various other web-series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Magicians, American Pickers, Betrayed, and FBI among others have also been leaked and are still streaming on the website.

Watch the trailer of Code M web-series:

Talking about Code M, it is a crime-drama action series, featuring Jennifer Winget along with Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor in the lead role. The story of the series revolves around an Indian Army Lawyer Monica Mehra who learns a conspiracy plot during her investigation of a military encounter case. The series unfolds mystery about how after investigation the case brings forth several revelations that send ripples through the entire Indian Army.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

