Raveena Tandon Shares Unseen Pics As 'Bade Miya Chote Miyan' Clocks 22 Years

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a 1998 action comedy that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles. The two lead actors played dual roles, while Raveena Tandon and Ramya Krishnan featured as female leads. Today, October 16, 2020, is the 22nd anniversary of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's official theatrical release. Taking to social media, actor Raveena Tandon shared some never seen before pictures to celebrate the movie's milestone.

Raveena Tandon celebrates 22 years of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Above is Raveena Tandon's celebration post for 22 years of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Raveena shared an unseen photo of herself along with a movie poster that featured her alongside Govinda. In the caption for the post, Raveena told fans that today was the 22nd anniversary of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She also tagged Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, the stars of the movie.

Raveena Tandon was not the only one who celebrated the movie's anniversary. Even Madhuri Dixit made a special appearance in the film in the music video for Mere Pyaar Kaa Ras Zara Chakhna O Makhna. She took to her own social media to share photos from her time on the sets of the movie. She also revealed that she enjoyed working alongside Amitabh and Govinda as their comic acting never failed to crack her up.

The scenes from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan still crack me up 😂 It was such a fun experience working with @SrBachchan ji, #Govinda ji, #DavidDhawan sir & the entire team. #22YearsOfBMCM pic.twitter.com/g315EfRhJq — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 16, 2020

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was directed by David Dhawan and was produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The movie was a hit at the time of its release and is still considered as one of the classic Bollywood comedy films. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featured both Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in dual roles. Amitabh played the role of Inspector Arjun Singh as well as Bade Miyan while Govinda featured as Inspector Pyare Mohan and one in the crook duo Chote Miyan.

The film starts off with Neha Saluja (played by Ramya Krishnan) witnessing a murder. She goes to the cops and meets Inspector Arjun Singh, Inspector Pyare Mohan, and Arjun's sister Seema (Raveena Tandon). However, things get complicated when two crooks who look identical to Pyare and Arjun start committing crimes in the city. This causes major problems for the two cops, who now have to hunt down their doppelgangers to clear their own names.

[image source: Raveena Tandon Twittter]

