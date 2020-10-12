Raveena Tandon Starts Shooting For 'KGF 2', Takes Up COVID-19 Test In Dalhousie; Watch

On Monday morning, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram and shared that she has jetted off to Dalhousie to begin shooting for her upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2. More so, the actor also posted a video that gave a glimpse of how she got her COVID-19 tests done. In the clip shared by Raveena, the actor could be seen taking up her test. A man with the PPE kit on could be seen inserting the equipment into her mouth and nose. As soon as it was done, Raveena gave it a thumbs up.

The Shool actor expressed that she is now becoming a 'pro' at taking COVID tests. 'No gagging or tickled sneezing anymore and all good to go,' she wrote in her caption. Raveena continued that she got back to work on the location after eight months and also mentioned that she last shot for KGF Chapter 2 in February. 'Excited and raring to go! Send me some love and blessings people,' she concluded.

Raveena takes COVID-19 tests before resuming shoot

On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, Raveena took a trip down the memory lane and posted a collage of pictures with the former. The actor shared a B&W picture that featured little Raveena and Big B. More so, the collage also featured some recent selfies of the two stars. Sharing the collage, Raveena wrote, 'Seen him since I was a child, was in awe then and still always in awe! Always been an honour to be your costar. From then and now always the utmost respect and love. A part of our lives forever. Love you Amitji. @amitabhbachchan. May you have a great birthday.'

Raveena Tandon is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2. The movie features an ensemble cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty among others. In July 2020, Sanjay Dutt unveiled his first look poster from the movie on his birthday in which the actor looked fierce and bronzed, with various tattoos on his face. Sharing the poster, Sanjay wrote, 'It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift.' However, Raveena's first look poster is not released yet.

(Above pic and promo source: Raveena Tandon's Instagram)

