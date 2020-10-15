Raveena Tandon's Valuable Skincare Tips For Winters; Check Out

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is currently in Dalhousie as she resumes her shoot for KGF 2. The actor is experiencing cool weather in the hills. She recently shared a Beauty Talks with Raveena Tandon video on her social media yet again. In the latest video, she talks about skincare tips and how to keep one's skin healthy.

Raveena Tandon's skincare tips

Raveena Tandon is popular on Instagram for her Beauty talks with Raveena Tandon videos. She recently took to Instagram to share yet another video that talks about skincare tips. Raveena in the video was seen standing on a bridge in Dalhousie as the actor is currently shooting for her film KGF 2. She is dressed in a black striped long winter shrug, black scarf, and sunglasses. As she walks further on the bridge, she gives some tips to her followers to care for their skin during winters.

She starts by talking about which soap one should use for taking a shower. She said that one should use an organic, gentle soap to cleanse their body. Later, she said that one should dab their skin dry with a towel. She also mentioned that people should not rub the towel all over their body but dab it. She then suggested that everyone should moisturize their skin after a shower. The best moisturizer is in the kitchen, she said. Raw organic milk should be poured in a muslin cloth and dabbed all over the body for 15 long minutes. Fans responded to the video with many hearts and rainbow emojis. Take a look:

Image Source: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

A sneak peek into Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Raveena Tandon recently shared a picture from Dalhousie and said that it is pretty cool up there. She also advised people staying in Mumbai and Hyderabad to stay safe during the heavy rains. She had also shared a video from one of her COVID-19 tests. In the video, Raveena seems to be acquainted with the test and said that she does not feel the pain anymore. She shares a lot of videos where she talks about beauty tips and tricks. She gave a tip to moisturize hands after household chores. She mentioned about mixing olive oil and salt and massaging the hands with the mixture for 15 and wash it away in hot water. Take a look at these videos.

