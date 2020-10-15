Raveena Tandon Advises Fans To Stay 'safe & Indoors' Due To Heavy Rains

Actor Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to upload a few pictures of herself in a black dress. She also added a small caption asking her fans in Mumbai and Hyderabad to stay safe considering the weather conditions. Take a look at Raveena Tandon's Instagram post and also see how fans responded to the same.

Raveena Tandon on 'mausam'

In the first picture uploaded by the actor, fans can spot Raveena in a black cotton dress. She has her hair pulled back and is sporting golden shoes. The star has no-make up on her face and looks very refreshing. She is also seen posing in a garden and many plants and trees can be spotted behind her. In the second picture, Raveena has her arms open and is sporting a lovely smile. In the last picture, Raveena is seen posing and looking at the sky. The actor looks very young and healthy in all the pictures.

Raveena also added a small yet significant caption with her post. She started off by writing that she was enjoying the rains and called it a 'lovely mausam'. She then mentioned that had heard the news that there were heavy rains and thunderstorm in Maharashtra and Hyderbad and added that she was sending her love and prayers for all. She also asked her fans to stay safe and indoors. She also added the hashtag - 'The Hills are alive' in the post.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Many fans wrote that the actor looked very beautiful in the post and other fans left heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look at the comments Raveena's photos garnered:

Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Many weather reports state that Konkan will be receiving heavy rainfall and thunderstorms soon. IMD also advised the fishermen to not venture out in the sea for a few days. Cities that can be affected are Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Nagpur, and Wardha districts.

Promo Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

