Raveena Tandon Has Worked With These Directors Only Once In Her Career

Raveena Tandon is a renowned actor known for her amazing acting and dancing skills in the movie industry. She has essayed a variety of roles in several movies and has gotten a chance to work with many talented directors multiple times. However, there are a few directors with whom she got a chance to collaborate only once. Let’s glance through some of those movies where she worked with the director only once.

Ashutosh Gowarikar’s 'Pehla Nasha'

The movie Pehla Nasha was one of Raveena Tandon’s initial movies. She played one of the lead roles in the movie alongside Deepak Tijori, Paresh Rawal, Pooja Bhatt, Jayant Kriplani and many others. The movie was a remake of an American thriller, Body Double. Pehla Nasha failed to impress the audiences and got negative reviews. This was the only movie of Ashutosh Gowarikar where Raveena Tandon got featured.

Anant Balani’s 'Patthar Ke Phool'

Raveena Tandon featured opposite Salman Khan in 'Patthar Ke Phool'. It was her debut movie which was loved by the audience and was one of the top-grossing Hindi movies of the year 1991. Apart from Salman and Raveena Tandon, the other cast of the movie included Reema Lagoo, Kiran Kumar, Vinod Mehra, Goga Kapoor, to name a few.

Anees Bazmee’s 'Sandwich: Double Trouble'

Raveena Tandon worked in this movie alongside Govinda and Mahima Chaudhary. The movie Sandwich was a remake of Kannada movie Double Decker. The movie directed by Anees Bazmee failed to create any magic at the box office. Though Raveena Tandon featured in only one Anees Bazmee directorial, the actor is played a role in a couple of movies written by Anees, namely Laadla (1994) and a guest appearance in Deewana Mastana (1997).

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 'Aks'

Released in 2001, Aks was a supernatural thriller movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. It was a flop at the box office; however, it did receive three Filmfare awards. Raveena Tandon received a Special Performance Award from Filmfare. Many other talented actors such as Nandita Das, Tanvi Azmi can be seen in the movie.

Ashtar Sayed's 'Maatr'

Raveena Tandon put up a powerful performance in the movie, Maatr. It emerged as a great success and received a lot of appreciation from the audience. The cast members alongside Raveena included Saheem Khan, Divya Jagdale, Shailendra Goel, Madhur Mittal and many others.

