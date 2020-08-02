Raveena Tandon's Aalavandhan Was Initially Supposed To Feature Aishwarya Rai; Read Trivia

Aalavandhan helmed by Suresh Krissna and produced by S. Thanu released in the year 2001. The psychological thriller film features Kamal Haasan, Raveena Tandon and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. The film released in Tamil and Hindi versions and was even dubbed in the Telugu language. The 2001 film went on to achieve cult status and one of the major attributes of the film is the special effects showcased. Raveena Tandon's Aalavandhan even bagged the National Film Award for Best Effects, that was awarded to N. Madhusudhanan. With all that said, here are some of the most interesting facts about Raveena Tandon's Aalavandhan:

Raveena Tandon's 'Aalavandhan' movie trivia

The role played by Raveena Tandon was initially offered to Aishwarya Rai.

Anu Haasan plays the role of Priya, Nandhu and Vijay's (Nandhu & Vijay- role played by Kamal Haasan) stepmother. In real life, Anu Haasan is Kamal Haasan's niece.

ALSO READ | Anu Menon: Vidya Balan Liked That Shakuntala Devi Was 'humanised' In The Film

Raveena Tandon's Aalavandhan originally features an explicit content by Kamal Haasan, however, the scene was not permitted by the censor board of India and hence, the scene was removed from the final print.

Tabu was initially considered for the role of Sharmilee, however, Manisha Koirala was later chosen to play the role.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan & Other Celebs Who Confessed To Making Wrong Movie Choices

Abhay, the Hindi version of Aaalavandhan, bagged the National Film Awards for Special Effects.

Raveena Tandon's Aalavandhan is based on a novel titled Dhayam, penned by Kamal Haasan in the year 1984.

Kamal Haasan plays a double role in the movie and the actor had to appear bulky for his negative character, that is Nandu, and the film marked the first instance where Haasan had made a bulky appearance in his career.

The film released on the special occasion of Diwali, that is on November 16, 2001.

The movie marked the first and the last collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Raveena Tandon to date.

ALSO READ | Dhanush's Birthday: Here Are A Few Lesser-known Facts About The South Superstar

Nawazuddin Siddique was also a part of the film, he worked as a dialogue trainer while filming the Hindi version, Abhay. The actor helped others from the South film industry to deliver Hindi lines.

Kamal Haasan first filmed for his character Vijay and then for the negative character of Nandu.

Popular American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino said that the film and the animated scenes inspired him to create a movie titled Kill Bill keeping in mind the same ideology.

ALSO READ | Siddharth Jadhav To Subodh Bhave: What Were Marathi Celebs Upto This Weekend?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.