Siddharth Jadhav To Subodh Bhave: What Were Marathi Celebs Upto This Weekend?

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, several celebrities from the Marathi film industry have been very active on social media. From Siddharth Jadhav celebrating the anniversary of his film Time Please to Subodh Bhave teasing fans about his advertisement, Check out what celebrities from the Marathi TV industry were up to this weekend. Read on:

Siddharth Jadhav

Siddharth Jadhav celebrated the anniversary of the release of Time Please, seven years ago. The Marathi film released on July 26, 2013, and features Priya Bapat, Siddharth Jadhav, Umesh Kamat, and Sai Tamhankar in key roles.

He shared a clip from the film and wrote, ''Superhit तर Superhit.. आपलं कसं open किचन.. जे शिजतं तेच दिसतं.. 7 yrs of Blockbuster.. 7 yrs of "TIME PLEASE"..

7 yrs of Himmatrao 7 yrs of happiness...Lv u team..1.@sameervidwans 2. @kshitijpatwardhan P 3. @umesh.kamat 4. @saietamhankar 5.@priyabapat 6.@anishjoag 7.@everestentertainment Super seven 🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺''

Siddharth Jadhav also shared a clip on the weekend that features him having fun with his daughter. The caption he shared grabbed the attention of fans. He wrote, ''Enjoy the moment " आपल्या आसपास कितीही नकारात्मकता असली तरी छोट्या छोट्या गोष्टीतून आनंद कसा शोधावा हे माझ्या मुलींकडून मी शिकतोय... #Enjoy #themomen #sundaymood #irajadhav #swarajadhav #बापलेकीचीमज्जा''

ALSO READ | Santosh Juvekar Reveals His Latest Marathi Film Will Have A Digital Release

Subodh Bhave

Subodh Bhave, during the weekend, shared a selfie that appears to be from the sets of the advertisement shoot and shared that almost after five months, worked for an advertisement. He wrote, ''५ महिन्यांच्या विश्रांतीनंतर आज पहिल्यांदा एका जाहिरातीच चित्रीकरण केलं. (जाहिरात काही दिवसात येईलच) अर्थात सर्व प्रकारची काळजी घेऊन, मोरया🙏🙏🙏''.Check out the post:

ALSO READ | 'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta' Set To Air Soon? Read Details

Addinath Kothare

Addinath Kothare is currently making headlines for his upcoming Marathi TV show titled Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. The show is directed by Mahesh Kothare and co-produced by Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kothare. The actor celebrated the Parents' Day, which was celebrated on July 26. He celebrated the special day by sharing a post that is a beautiful conversational dialogue between a father and his child. He wrote, ''#जीज़ाआणिडॅडा #parentsday''.

ALSO READ | Abhijeet Khandkekar & Mrunal Celebrate 'Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena' 10th Anniversary

Sonalee Kulkarni

Sonalee Kulkarni recently shared the teaser and announced the release of her Khidkichya Palyad song. The song aired on several platforms including YouTube. The actor, on weekend, spoke about other platforms the song premiered on. Sharing a clip of Kidkichya Palyad, the actor wrote, ''Now Watch #khidkichyapalyad on @9xjhakaas @maibolitv.official @sangeetmarathiofficial

#marathi #musicchannels AND on @videopalaceindia #youtube channel 👇🏻 LINK IN BIO #खिडकीच्यापल्याड #apoeticvideo''.

Rutuja Bagwe

Rutuja Bagwe has been making headlines for showcasing her mime skills on Online Mazha Theatre. The actor shared the news of making to the finals on OMT by performing Sawal Javab. The actor wrote, ''performed “sawal javab”

At #OMT finals thank you so much @arohwelankar @vinod_gaikar @shwetapadwal.dance @shyamchavan18 🤗🤗''

ALSO READ | Ketaki Mategaonkar's Photos That Prove The 'Timepass' Actor Can Ace Ethnic & Western Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.