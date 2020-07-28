Saif Ali Khan & Other Celebs Who Confessed To Making Wrong Movie Choices

Several Bollywood actors have had their own share of ups and downs in their careers. There are several celebrities in Bollywood who have been a part of a movie and later regretted being a part of it. Saif Ali Khan is one such actor who has his own share of regrets working in some films. Here are some of the instances where Bollywood actors, including Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others, who regretted their movie choices:

Times when Bollywood actors regretted their movie choices

Saif Ali Khan for 'Humshakals'

Saif Ali Khan played the lead role in the 2014 film titled Humshakals. The film features Saif Ali Khan, Ram Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, Tamannah Bhatia and Esha Gupta in key roles. The film received mixed reviews from the viewers and fans. Saif Ali Khan, in an interview with a leading daily publication, said that it was a 'mistake' and told that he learned about dissatisfying his fans. Introspecting on the same, Saif Ali Khan said that he will not repeat the mistakes.

Katrina Kaif for 'Boom'

Katrina Kaif has delivered several hit performances throughout her career. Some of her memorable performances came in movies like Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Bang Bang! and others. However, the actor has been through her own ups and downs in her acting career.

Reportedly, the actor was disappointed with Boom. The film released in the year 2003 and is directed by Kaizad Gustad and features Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Padma Lakshmi, Madhu Sapre, and Zeenat Aman in key roles.

#BangBangLive Katrina Kaif Do you regret doing boom? First bollywood moviee of yurs. What's your say — Surender Devda (@SurenderDevda) September 30, 2014

Twinkle Khanna on 'Mela'

Mela is a 2000 action masala flick directed by Dharmesh Darshan and produced by Umed Jain. The film features Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Faisal Khan in key roles. In one of the tweets, Twinkle Khanna seems to have taken a dig at Mela. The tweet created quite a buzz amongst her fans.

Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :) https://t.co/kSFxWl6t2u — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2020

Ajay Devgn for 'Himmatwala'

Ajay Devgn played the lead role in Sajid Khan's directorial. The 2013 action comedy film features Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah in lead roles. The movie did not manage to perform well at the box office and received mixed reviews from the viewers. In an interview with a media portal, he said he thought the movie would be filmed the way his superhit, Once Upon a Time In Mumbaai was shot -- that is in a retro format. The actor said that Himmatwala would have managed to perform well if it would have been made keeping in mind 'today's styling and dialogues', however, the movie went back in time, that is the 80s.

