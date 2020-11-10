Raveena Tandon Spends A Fun Day In The Mountains; Says, "work Hard, Picnic Harder"

Raveena Tandon is extremely active on social media and all her fans are fully updated about where she loves to spend time and how she celebrates her festivals. The actor recently shared vibrant photos of herself while she was in a picnic mood somewhere in the mountains of Dalhousie or nearby. Let’s take a look at Raveena Tandon’s Instagram photos.

Raveena Tandon’s fun day in the mountains

Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram handle to share yet another glimpse of her real life where she can be seen having a great time in the mountains. She can be seen posing near a lake wearing a stylish grey top with blue rugged denim and a pair of cream coloured footwear. As she has been in Dalhousie with her family, she also wore a pair of gloves and got the perfect winter look. The actor can also be seen having fun while she went on a boat ride with her friends and family. Raveena Tandon also managed to click a few pictures while she was on the boat with a life-jacket on. In the end, she shared a boomerang clip of her friends and family having the best time with each other. In the caption, she wrote how it was another fun day spent in the mountains. She also asked her fans to work hard and picnic harder. Many of her fans shared hearts and flying kisses for her as they loved Raveena Tandon’s photos on Instagram. Let’s take a look at how the fans expressed their love for the actor.

Raveena Tandon's photos

Raveena Tandon’s photos and videos are evidence of her fun time in the mountains. She recently shared an adorable video clip of herself in which she can be seen having the best nap in the mountains. She can be seen sleeping on a sheet and covered herself with her jacket having the most soothing winter sunshine on her body. The actor shared this video and stated in the caption that this instance is similar to what happens when one is caught napping at work. All of her fans laughed out by watching the clip and agreed that this happens with them as well.

