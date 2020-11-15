Raveena Tandon's Social Work: Here's A List Of All The Actor's Philanthropic Work

Social responsibility towards society has been a priority for several celebrities in Bollywood. Raveena Tandon is one of the celebrities in Bollywood who is known for her philanthropic work. Raveena Tandon's movies have enthralled the audience for sure, but her other works of helping those in need have also helped her in gaining many fans over the years. She has been a part of several charitable events and has regularly helped several NGO’s. Raveena Tandon has also promoted several fundraisers on her social media. Here is a look at some of the philanthropic activities done by Raveena Tandon.

Raveena Tandon's philanthropic activities

Feeding the underprivileged

Earlier this year, Raveena Tandon joined a digital charity show on the occasion of World Hunger Day to help raise money for feeding the underprivileged children. She collaborated with The Akshaya Patra Foundation for this special campaign. The campaign titled Know Hunger saw Raveena Tandon interact with her fans in a Facebook live session. The aim of this charity and event was to feed those children and their families in India during the time of the pandemic.

Helping the Palghar lynching case victim's family

The actor turned activist had also come forward to help the family of the slain driver in Palghar lynching case. She had urged people to help the family of the driver who became a victim of the Palghar lynching accident. In April, Raveena Tandon had also shared a tweet regarding the same on her official Twitter handle. Raveena Tandon’s tweet read as, "A fundraiser for the 29 yr old driver who was lynched along with Hindu sadhus He leaves behind two little girls, please do your bit and help this family .”

A fund raiser for the 29 yr old driver who was lynched along with hindu sadhus 🙏 He leaves behind two little girls , please do your bit and help this family . https://t.co/dV8HbvrHRS — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 23, 2020

Working for the animal welfare

Raveena Tandon is also an avid animal lover and works towards the well being of animals. She is known for her association with IDA India. Raveena Tandon has made several appearances at the fundraising events for the organisation. Through her appearances, Raveena Tandon had thrilled the audience with her strong views in support of animal welfare and animal rights.

Educating the children of martyred soldiers

Last year, Raveena Tandon had also lent a helping hand to the children of India’s martyred soldiers. She took this decision after the dastardly Pulwama terror attacks that happened last year. Talking about this to a news portal, Raveena Tandon had said that her foundation will take care of the education of the children and also give out scholarships. She had further added that this will extend to martyrs of the Pulwama attack, as well as India's other martyrs.

Raveena Tandon's news

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raveena Tandon talked about how her Rudra foundation and have helped people during the lockdown and other work done for the people in need. She said that they have donated to many NGO’s to help the people who are fighting to survive during the pandemic. This includes those organisations too which are helping animals.

