Raveena Tandon Says Its "beautiful Feeling" As She Spends Time Amidst Nature At Dalhousie

Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures and videos from her Dalhousie trip. In the first picture, she is seen relaxing in the middle of the forest. The actor is spotted lying down on a white blanket with greenery all around. Raveena Tandon posted a video where she is seen enjoying in Dalhousie forests. She is spotted spinning around and enjoying the scenic view all around.

The actor is seen wearing a white top paired with denim. She completed the look with a leather jacket and boots. Raveena Tandon posted the picture and talked about the beauty all around. The actor said that she sees Gods hand, the beauty, the forest, the wild and God everywhere. She also added a disclaimer that she is wearing faux fur and leather jacket and boots. Take a look at Raveena Tandon's travel photos and videos.

Also Read| Raveena Tandon reveals her favourite things; uploads a stunning post from 'cold nights'

Raveena Tandon talks about listening to the sound of silence

In another video, Raveena Tandon is seen talking with her fans as she expresses how good she feels in Dalhousie. The actor mentioned that the silence and peace around her are beautiful. She feels amazing to be there on her own and adore the beauty of nature. Raveena Tandon was seen soaking in the sun as she called it ‘sunkissed in the sun’. Fans in a huge number complimented Raveena Tandon for her pictures and videos. Take a look at Raveena Tandon's Instagram video.

Also Read| Raveena Tandon celebrates her 46th birthday in Dalhousie, fans shower her with love

Also Read| Ziddi cast had Sunny Deol, Raveena Tandon and others in this Guddu Dhanoa directorial

Raveena Tandon's birthday celebrations in Dalhousie

Raveena Tandon celebrated her 46th birthday on October 26, 2020. The actor shared a glimpse of her celebrations in Dalhousie. The actor was accompanied by her husband Anil Thadani for her birthday. The actor's birthday preps were done by her manager. In the series of pictures and videos, Raveena Tandon was seen cutting the cake and enjoying with her husband. She also clicked some mushy and romantic pictures with her husband. Raveena Tandon posted the pictures by calling it her 'best ever birthday' celebration.

On the occasion of actor Raveena Tandon's birthday, the makers of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the first look poster of the actor as Ramika Sen. Director Prashanth Neel shared the poster on Twitter and send in wishes for the actor on her special day. In the poster, fans can catch a glimpse of the actor wearing a simple cotton red saree with an intense look on her face as she is ready to take law in her hands. Sharing the look, the director wrote, “THE Gavel to brutality!!! Wishing the powerhouse #RamikaSen, @TandonRaveena a very Happy Birthday."

Also Read| Raveena Tandon's love for nature evident in these picturesque stills

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.