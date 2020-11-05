When Raveena Tandon Was Caught Taking A Nap During Work Hours; Watch Video

Raveena Tandon is quite active on social media and has a following of 4.8 million on Instagram. She is loved by the fans for the interesting feed she keeps posting. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself napping whilst at work. Watch the video here.

Raveena Tandon’s Instagram video

The actor posted a video on her Instagram today, on November 5, 2020. The actor was captured napping on the ground, surrounded by trees. She took a jacket to cover herself in the video. The actor captioned the post writing, “When your caught napping at work!!”. She had recently posted a few other posts on her Instagram at the same location, which is Dalhousie. She had posted just three days ago using the hashtag 'A day in Dalhousie'. See Raveena Tandon's videos here-

Raveena Tandon's Instagram is popular for her videos that keep giving updates of her life or skincare routines and tips to her followers. Raveena posts a lot of videos trying to connect better with her fans. The actor has been posting every day with her Dalhousie stories and posts. She recently celebrated Karwa Chauth in Dalhousie as well. She was dressed up in a red suit and completed the traditional norms through a video call with her husband.

From all the posts that the actor has been sharing, it is not wrong to speculate that she is really excited for her project KGF: Chapter 2, which is being shot in the northern hills of Dalhousie. Dalhousie is a famous tourist town in the state of Himachal Pradesh and has been the choice of location for various films shoots or musical numbers.

A sneak peak into Raveena Tandon's videos

Raveena Tandon is popular on Instagram for her beauty talks. The actor had recently posted a series of videos with the hashtag '#beautytalkieswithravz' where she was seen standing on a bridge in Dalhousie dressed in a black striped long winter shrug, black scarf, and sunglasses. As she walked further on the bridge, she gave some tips to her followers to care for their skin during winters.

Image Credits: @officialraveenatandon Instagram

