Raveena Tandon Mischievously Steals Kisses From Daughter Rasha, Posts Adorable Videos

Actor Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to share a sweet video with her daughter, Rasha Thadani, as they spent some time recording a song. In the video, the actor is seen stealing kisses from her daughter while she is occupied with her singing session. The adorable video showcases the strong bond between the mother-daughter duo and fans are loving it. They have also flooded the comments section with compliments and sweet messages for the two ladies.

Raveena Tandon’s quality time with Rasha

Actor Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to share an update through a bunch of adorable family pictures and videos. In the first video posted, Raveena Tandon is supporting her daughter, Rasha Thadani, while she is seen busy with a singing session. She catches Rasha off guard with a kiss, as she randomly intends to shower some love upon her daughter. Rasha is heard singing the song Love Yourself when her mother decides to go forward with the loving gesture.

A genuine smile appears on Rasha Tadhani’s face as she is adorably interrupted by her mother. They are seen expressing their love and affection for each other through genuine expressions without uttering a single word. Raveena Tandon also uploaded a picture of the fun moment, capturing their sweet bond.

In the caption for the post, Raveena Tandon has spoken about how she stole a few kisses from her daughter recently. She has mentioned that she decided to steal her morning kisses while her baby was busy singing as she does not get kisses often. She has also mentioned that she finds herself lucky as she was able to pull off such a gesture with ease. Raveena Tandon has called her daughter her ‘infant’ who seems to have grown as tall as her in the last few years. Have a look at the post on Raveena Tandon’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Raveena Tandon’s fans have mentioned how sweet they think the video is. They have also spoken highly of the fun and heartfelt bond that the two ladies share with each other. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Raveena Tandon Instagram

