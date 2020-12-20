Raveena Tandon & Anil Kapoor Began This Film's Shoot Even Before Third Lead Was Confirmed

Back in the days, Raveena Tandon and Anil Kapoor's onscreen chemistry won a million hearts. The onscreen couple was loved by their fans and received praise for their truly amazing performances. One of their best movies is a love-triangle drama Laadla, which also featured Sridevi as the female lead. Laadla is directed by Raj Kanwar and was released in the year 1994. Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani and Alok Nath in the pivotal roles.

Raveena Tandon and Anil Kapoor spread their charm in Laadla

Also read: Raveena Tandon Enjoys Shooting In Rain Amidst Forest While 'walking In Clouds'; Watch

The Bollywood drama is a remake of the Kannada flick Anuraga Aralithu which was released in 1986. The plot of the movie revolves around a headstrong factory owner who marries the union leader of the factory to suppress his spirit. In the process of teaching him a lesson, she ends up learning a few lessons herself. Laadla was a box office hit and became the seventh highest-grossing Indian movie of the year. Read further to know the fascinating facts on Anil Kapoor’s popular movie Laadla.

The movie initially featured Divya Bharti as the female lead and she had also shot more than half of the movie. However, due to her premature death in the year 1993 after falling from the balcony of her apartment in Mumbai, the makers replaced her with Sridevi and reshot all the scenes. Some footage of Divya’s performance was also seen on a television program in 1994.

Also read: Raveena Tandon Posts New Pictures On Instagram, Shares Glimpse Of Her Favourite Things

In the six months, before Sridevi stepped into Divya’s shoes for the love-triangle drama, Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon began shooting for their slots in the movie. Raveena played the parallel lead as the lover of Raju, which is played by Anil Kapoor. Sridevi played an egoistic owner of the factor and marries the union leader of the factory, Raju. Sridevi was chosen for the role as she somehow resembled Divya Bharti. Sridevi’s performance as the lead Sheetal was widely acclaimed and earned Filmfare’s Best Actor award too.

Initially, Sridevi was offered the role for the Tamil version of the movie. However, she rejected the role only to regret it later. The reason she declined the offer was as she thought the role was too negative. But when the movie became a blockbuster, she regretted her decision. Thus, when the Bollywood version was offered, she jumped at it.

Also read: Anil Kapoor, Netflix Apologise After IAF Raise Objection Over 'AK Vs AK' Trailer

Image Source: A still from Laadla

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.