Raveena Tandon Enjoys Shooting In Rain Amidst Forest While 'walking In Clouds'; Watch

Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures and videos from her shooting location. The actor shared videos of a picturesque location where she is running towards the camera amid rain and fog. She also gave a tour of how the forest looked like when it unexpectedly rained. Raveena Tandon also shared selfies of herself with the beautiful background of the forest. Raveena used the hashtag 'walking in the clouds' in her caption. She also expressed her love for rains with another hashtag, 'just love the rain'.

In the pictures, she is seen wearing an olive green jacket with joggers. Raveena Tandon shared the pictures and videos with the lines of the song Megha Re Megha Re. The actor shared her own pictures with the caption, “when work gets to be something you love doing anyways .. #shootingintherain”. Take a look at Raveena Tandon’s photos and videos.

Fans in a huge number appreciated Raveena Tandon's photos. Several users asked her about the location she has been shooting at and also adored the beautiful picturesque location. Take a look at how the fans reacted.

Raveena Tandon visits Bhilai Mata Mandir

Recently, Raveena took to her Instagram handle to post a few pictures from her visit to Bhilai Mata Mandir. The actor can be seen having a great time with friends and family. She can be seen wearing a grey top with blue rugged denim. She also opted for a pair of gloves along with a magenta shawl for the perfect winter look. Raveena also managed to click a few pictures while she was climbing the stairs of the temple. In the end, she shared a picture with her friends and family having the best time. As part of the caption, she wrote, "Amazing darshan #bhilaimatatemple #beautifulhimachal #incredibleindia !".

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in the upcoming film titled KGF Chapter 2. The film is a follow-up to the 2018-released Kannada blockbuster titled KGF: Chapter 1 featuring starring Yash. Besides this, she will be next seen in the much-anticipated film, Alert 24X7. Helmed by Soujan Josseph, the movie is written by Dilip Shukla. The upcoming film also features Anupam Kher, Kabir Bedi, and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles.

