Urvashi Rautela Or Raveena Tandon - Who Rocked The Yellow Saree Look Better?

Urvashi Rautela and Raveena Tandon are both very well-known names in the Hindi cinema world. Raveena Tandon is a famous and evergreen Bollywood actor. She stepped into the Bollywood industry with Patthar Ke Phool (1991) and hasn’t looked back since. Along with being a versatile artist, Raveena is also an internet sensation and a fashion icon today.

Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Here are the two actors slaying in yellow sarees. Read ahead to know more-

Urvashi Rautela or Raveena Tandon - Who rocked the yellow saree better?

Urvashi Rautela is seen posing in a bright yellow saree. The blouse of the saree has full net sleeves and frill borders at the end of the sleeve. The actor’s saree has blue, pink, and silver sequin embroidery all over it. She has kept her straight hair open, giving them a side partition and worn long earrings. She has applied bright and glossy makeup.

Raveena Tandon is seen posing in a lemon yellow saree. The blouse of the saree has full net sleeves and the border of the saree has frills. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and worn long earrings. She has applied nude and natural makeup.

