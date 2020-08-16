Did You Know Rekha's Full Name Is Bhanurekha? Here's Some Fun Trivia About The Krrish Star

Rekha is one of the most celebrated and evergreen actor in the Hindi movie industry. Having entered the field of acting as a child artist itself, Rekha had been a part of over 180 movies in her career spanning over five decades. Rekha has won a National Film Award and many Filmfare Awards, for her excellent performances in the movies. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Rekha, that fans might be surprised to know. Read ahead.

Also Read | Rekha's Bungalow Sealed & Other Entertainment News Recap For July 11, 2020

Rekha’s lesser-known facts

Rekha’s real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan.

She is the daughter of the veteran South actors, Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli.

Rekha even has a real younger sister, Radha, who resides in California.

Rekha wears only crimson or chocolate coloured lipstick when making a public appearance.

Rekha was very healthy and plump in her first few movies in the early 70s, but she underwent a major transformation and soon became the ageless icon of beauty and glamour in Bollywood.

Also Read | Veteran Actor Rekha To Undergo COVID-19 Test After Bungalow Security Guard Tests Positive

Rekha has been acknowledged as the “Madonna” and “Cher” of the Bollywood industry because of her constant reinvention throughout her career.

The time when Rekha played the character of a teacher in the controversial movie Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996), many of her fans at the time thought that it would be an end to her acting career.

Rekha was very good friends with the Bollywood actor, Meena Kumari before Meena died in 1972.

Rekha is an animal lover. She used to have a pet dog of her own, named Pisti, who unfortunately passed away. Rekha now has a cat, named Bhaiyyu.

During a media interaction, Rekha had said that if she had a son, she would want him to be like Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan. The actor even played the character of Hrithik Roshan’s mother in Rakesh Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya (2003).

Also Read | After Rekha, Farhan Akhtar Yet To Undergo COVID-19 Test As Security Guard Tests Positive

Rekha loves nature and really enjoys working in her garden and also taking care of her plants.

In 1986, a tragic incident took place in Rekha’s life, as forty-eight pieces of her expensive jewellery were stolen from her house. The thief, Muniraj Kanappa, was later caught and was sentenced to seven years in prison. The court held on to the jewellery and planned to give it back to the actor after she filed the due application form. But, it wasn't until 17 years later that Rekha remembered about this incident and then went in to collect her jewellery.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon's 'Kshatriya' Was To Feature Manisha Koirala And Rekha; Read Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.