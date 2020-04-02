See Raveena Tandon And Karisma Kapoor's Trekking & Yoga Throwback Posts

Celebrities throwback photos often received admirations from the fans; especially in this quarantine time, throwback pictures have increased. Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor are two of the most popular stars from the 90s in Bollywood. The two shared their own throwback pictures on their respective social media handles. Read to know more.

Raveena and Karisma’s throwback posts

Raveena Tandon has 4 million followers on her Instagram handle. She recently shared her several throwback pictures on the social media platform. It was from her trekking at Ranthambore National Park. Raveena is seen all geared up as with a stick in her hand and a camera and bottle. She is also wearing a hat in the picture. Check out her post.

Karisma Kapoor, who has more than 5 million followers on Instagram, uploaded her yoga picture. She mentioned that it was from the sets of her recently released drama web series, Mentalhood. The show revolves around different natures of mothers and marks Karisma’s return in acting. Its streams on Zee5 & ALT Balaji. Take a look at her behind the sets yoga throwback picture.

Raveena Tandon was last seen on the big screen in 2017 released Shab. She will next appear in the much-hyped historical action film, K.G.F: Chapter 2. Raveena will reportedly play the character of Ramika Sen.

Karisma Kapoor's last appearance as a lead was in Dangerous Ishhq, which released in 2012. Her web series Mentalhood received mix responses from the viewers. Karisma mentioned in an interview that she is ready to make a comeback in acting. However, no news of her upcoming project has been revealed.

