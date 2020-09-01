'KGF' Star Yash Names His Son Yatharva, Shares Glimpses From His Naming Ceremony

Kannada actor Yash and Radhika Pandit were blessed with their second child last year in October. Recently, Yash and Radhika Pandit held a grand naming ceremony of their youngest child. The video from the ceremony was shared by the KGF star online. Sharing the video online, Yash wrote: "The one who completes us. Raarajisuta is the son of life..." (sic)

Check out the video:

Also Read | 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' Will Star Prakash Raj In A New Role, Confirms Director Prashanth Neel

Yash and Radhika Pandit name their son Yatharv Yash

Yash and Radhika Pandit named their son Yatharv Yash. The name means complete stems from the initials of Yash, Radhika Pandit and their elder daughter Ayra. Yash shared the same on the video he posted online on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

A few weeks ago, Radhika Pandit, in a social media post, announced that they would be naming their youngest child soon. She said, "Replying to one of the most asked questions..Finally Junior is getting a name soon!! Will keep u guys updated." (sic) Sharing the news online, Radhika Pandit shared an adorable picture of her son.

Also Read | 'KGF: Chapter 2' Shooting Begins, Prakash Raj Joins The Cast; See Pics Here

Yash all set to join the sets of KGF sequel

Meanwhile, Yash is expected to join the sets of Prashanth Neel's KGF sequel soon. The movie's shooting was stalled due to the pandemic and continuous lockdown. However, a few days ago, the shooting was resumed with Prakash Raj. Sharing a picture from the sets of KGF sequel, actor Prakash Raj wrote: "Start Camera..Action... BACK TO WORK.." (sic)

Start Camera..Action... BACK TO WORK.. pic.twitter.com/LzFFhJrsjG — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2020

Also Read | Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 Shooting To Resume Soon, Director Prashanth Shares Preparation Pics

KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, narrates the tale of Rocky, who is employed to kill the heir of Kolar Gold Fields. The forthcoming movie also features actors like Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Sonu Gowda, among others in prominent roles.

KGF sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Recently, the makers of the film released Sanjay Dutt's first look online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | 'KGF' Star Yash And His Wife Radhika Pandit Definitely Love Sea And These Pics Are Proof

KGF Chapter 2 is directed and written by Prashanth Neel, who also helmed the first part of the film. The Yash starrer is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner. The film is slated to the hit marquee soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.