Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, And Sohail Khan Have Together Shared Screen In THIS Movie

Salman Khan is an A-listed actor in the entertainment industry today. The actor, who is known best for the larger-than-life character that he plays on screen, made his acting debut in the Bollywood industry with 1989 romantic drama movie Main Pyar Kiya. He has appeared in over 70 movies as a lead since then and has worked with many great actors, over the span of his three-decade-long career. Salman Khan is also a very family-oriented person. Fans will be surprised to know that the three Khan brother: Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail together also starred in a movie.

Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail appeared in this movie together

In 2005, Salman Khan played the lead character in the Hindi language romantic comedy movie, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Popular Bollywood director David Dhawan has directed the movie. The movie also cast Sohail Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Arshad Warsi, Beena Kak, Rajpal Yadav, and Isha Koppikar as the lead characters. Arbaaz Khan made a guest appearance in the movie, where he played the character of a man on the plane. It is the only movie where the three Khan brothers have appeared together.

The plot of the film revolves around the life of a womanizing doctor who gets stuck between two women: a patient with suicidal tendencies and his own nurse. The movie is based on the 1969 Hollywood movies, Cactus Flower. The Hollywood movie itself is inspired by a very popular French play, Fleur de cactus by Pierre Barillet and Jean-Pierre Gredy.

While Arbaaz Khan played a cameo in the movie, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan played prominent characters in the movie. Salman Khan plays the character of Samir, who is a very successful doctor and Sohail Khan plays the character of Pyaare Mohan, who is Samir’s girlfriend, Sonia Tyagi’s (played by Katrina Kaif) neighbour. Pyaare Mohan’s constant interference in Samir and Sonia’s life is just not liked by Samir. Salman Khan and Sohail Khan’s on-screen fun banter is one of the highlights of the movie. The movie was a commercial success at the box-office, and reportedly the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year.

