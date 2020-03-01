Raveena Tandon Hops Into Auto To Attend Niece's Mehndi, Records Sweet Chat With 'saviour'

Mumbaikars have a love-hate relationship with auto-rickshaw drivers. While they often express their frustration at them for refusing trips, the fact that they also come to their rescue can’t be denied. The latter was recently witnessed by Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha when they were in a rush and could not wait for a car to attend the actor’s niece’s Mehndi ceremony.

Raveena could not thank the auto driver enough after the ‘lovely ride’ helped the ‘decked up’ duo reach the event on time. Sharing a video from the ride, the Mohra star termed auto-drivers as ‘total saviours’ and hailed them, ‘viva la mumbai Autowallahs!’

Raveena then shared another video in which she is talking to the auto-rickshaw driver, calling him ‘Arshad chicha’. As netizens asked her if he was able to recognise her, she wrote that he did and that he turned out to be a ‘fan and well-wisher.’

In the video, the duo shake hands and thank each other. He is then seen asking if her first film was with Sanjay Dutt, as he had seen it many years ago.

Raveena, however, corrected him that it was her second film and that her first film was with Salman Khan. He said that he had watched 15-20 films of hers, including that with Shah Rukh Khan and how he was aware of her children because he also lived in Bandra like her.

When autowallahs made headlines

Mission Mangal star Kirti Kulhari too had recently shared how an auto came to her rescue when she failed to find a cab. Mahesh Bhatt praising an auto driver for returning his writer’s gadget had highlighted another side of the drivers. Kartik Aaryan’s banter with an auto-driver, leading to fans gathering around too had made headlines.

