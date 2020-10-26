Raveena Tandon Celebrates Her 46th Birthday In Dalhousie, Fans Shower Her With Love

Raveena Tandon is celebrating her birthday this year in Dalhousie. On-screen, the actress makes sure that she gives her fans a good time, and off-screen, she ensures that she has a good time herself, and the images of her birthday celebrations are a proof of that. Let us look take a look at how Raveena Tandon's birthday celebrations took off.

Take a look at Raveena Tandon’s birthday celebrations

Raveena Tandon has reached the beautiful ranges of Dalhousie to celebrate her birthday. Her husband Anil Thadani landed in Dalhousie as well to celebrate his wife’s birthday. Raveena revealed on her Instagram post that he flew nearly 2,000 kilometres just to celebrate her birthday! The couple then had a blissful dinner together. She hashtagged the post "#bestgiftever".

Raveena Tandon’s birthday eve celebrations were organised by her celebrity manager Reema Pandit. The actress also thanked her on her Instagram post. Raveena also went on to thank the rest of her team who were not present and went on to call them ‘her family’. She went on to say that she misses her team and that she loves them very much.

Raveena Tandon’s Instagram gets flooded with wishes

She received lots of love and wishes from many of her fans and celebrities as well on her posts. Fans commented on Raveena Tandon’s photos showering her with love and praises. It clearly looks like not getting to see Raveena in films has only made their love increase by the years. Fans, young and old, both seemed to be thrilled even more than the actress herself on her birthday.

Image credits: Raveena Tandon's Instagram comments

Raveena Tandon’s Instagram comments were also filled with comments of quite a few celebrities as well. Former actress and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari Soni wished Raveena Tandon, and so did Ridhima Pandit, a well-known television actress. Gorgeous that she still is, Raveena Tandon's photos clearly don't agree with Raveena Tandon's age. The way her fans admire her beauty and follow her with all their hearts, it clearly looks like Raveena Tandon still rules their hearts!

