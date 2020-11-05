Raveena Tandon Celebrates Karwa Chauth Away From Husband; Looks Resplendent In Red

With all the movie stars celebrating Karwa Chauth 2020 with their near ones, Raveena Tandon was far away from her family. She celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020 in Dalhousie with her sister and completed the rituals virtually with her husband. Let’s take a look at Raveena Tandon’s Instagram and see how she celebrated her Karwa Chauth 2020.

Raveena Tandon's Instagram post on Karwa Chauth 2020

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures of her wearing a stunning red attire, all geared up to celebrate Karwa Chauth. She can also be seen pairing some amazing set of jewellery with her bright red traditional attire. She shared a set of dazzling pictures of herself and shared a beautiful message along with the post. She can be seen holding all the pooja ingredients required on Karwa Chauth. In the caption, Raveena Tandon stated that she fasted for the happiness, long life and health of her mothers, her dad, husband, kids and their families. She also stated that it is the first time that her husband Anil and her kids are not with her to help her do the prayers and break her fast. She also expressed how she misses all of them as they are in Mumbai and she is in Dalhousie.

The actor further added that for her, the holiest and purest is the prayers for her parents, her husband and her family who enrich her life every day with love and happiness. In the end, she thanked God for everything. Many of the fans took to the comment section of Raveena Tandon’s Instagram post as soon as they saw their favourite actor dazzling in her Karwa Chauth attire. They complimented her on how fabulous and pretty she looked while many others just praised her beauty by posting heart-eyed emojis. Let's take a look at the fans’ comments on Raveena Tandon’s photos.

Raveena Tandon's photos

As Raveena Tandon was all prepped up for the pooja, she posted these pictures a few hours ago after the moonrise. She shared glimpses of the pooja with a series of photos in which she can be seen on a video call with her husband. As she was far away from her husband, they both connected virtually and performed the entire pooja on the video call. She could be seen performing the pooja and then breaking her fast while looking at her husband.

