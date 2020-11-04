Karwa Chauth 2020: Raveena Tandon Dresses Up For Her Pre-Karwa Chauth Party

Raveena Tandon’s Instagram post illustrates how she is all geared up for Karwa Chauth 2020 as she shared a series of pictures in her pre-Karwa Chauth attire. She posted these pictures a day before the big day as she was preparing for her pre-Karwa Chauth party. Let’s take a look at Raveena Tandon’s Instagram pictures in which she looks mesmerizing in a traditional look.

Raveena’s pre-Karwa Chauth party

Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a few selfies of herself in traditional attire. The actor can be seen wearing a stunning floral pistachio green suit with an elegant set of danglers. Her face can be seen glowing brightly as she poses for the camera. She posed differently in all the three pictures she shared by giving glimpses of her look from different angles. In the caption, Raveena Tandon mentioned that she has been preparing things for her pre-Karwa Chauth party on the eve of Karwa Chauth 2020.

As soon as the actor shared her stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, all her fans were seen praising her beauty. They commented on her post with love and showered her pictures with tons of heart emojis. Many of them even complimented her by saying how amazing and graceful she was looking in her pre-Karwa Chauth avatar. Let’s check out some of the fans’ comments.



Also Read Raveena Tandon's Love For Nature Evident In These Picturesque Stills

Also Read Raveena Tandon Says Its "beautiful Feeling" As She Spends Time Amidst Nature At Dalhousie

Raveena Tandon's photos

Most of Raveena Tandon’s photos are filled with her selfies as she loves playing around with her camera and capturing her mesmerizing pictures. Here’s another one from Raveena Tandon’s photos in which she can be seen giving glimpses of her looks as she did in her recent post. The actor can be seen in all black look while posing for the camera. She shared this picture a couple of days ago in order to thank all her fans and well-wishers for their wonderful wishes on her birthday. In the caption, she wrote that another year has gone by and she feels blessed and luckiest in the world. She later thanked her family, friends, her Instagram, Facebook and Twitter family. She also thanked her friends from all around the world and stated how overwhelmed she was with their love.

Also Read Raveena Tandon Congratulates Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol On The Birth Of Their Baby Boy

Also Read Urvashi Rautela Has Started Prepping For Karwa Chauth 2020, Showcases Her Lovely Mehendi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.