Raveena Tandon Compares Dubbing Theatre To 'operation Theatre' While Shooting Amid COVID

Actress Raveena Tandon who recently came back to Mumbai post completing her shooting schedule in Himachal for a web series has started with her next project in the city. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of her next project while giving a glimpse of the “new normal” that is being adopted by her team on the shooting sets. In the pictures, Raveena can be seen posing with her team members are donning a PPE kit along with a head gear and mask while adhering to all safety norms and precautions.

Raveena Tandon shares new normal life on sets

In the first picture, Raveena can be seen showing off the new normal on sets while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks in between the shoots. The other pictures were of the actress in her ethnic attire while flaunting her looks. While captioning the post, she jokingly says that life in the studios amid the new normal looked more like an operation theatre with people in complete costume rather than for dubbing. Raveena was at a dubbing studio when she made the observation. “Back to Mumbai and getting used to working,#thenewnormal way. Seems like operation theatres more than a dubbing theatre. But then, the show must go on.. and we all need to learn to be safe and adapt,” she wrote while captioning the post.

Read: Raveena Tandon Opens Up About How India Inspires Her As A Country

Read: Raveena Tandon, Daughter Rasha Recreate Yashraj Mukhate & Shehnaaz Gill’s Viral Song



Raveena Tandon has some back to back projects lined up in her kitty which has kept her occupied amid the COVID pandemic. Recently, she shared a picture while returning from Himachal to Mumbai after witnessing one of the longest shooting schedules in her entire career. The KGF actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of airplane selfies while showing the safety measures and precautions that were adopted by her while traveling. Apart from the selfies, the actress also showed the empty airplane where she can be seen as the only passenger inside. While captioning the post, the actress expressed her happiness of traveling back home after a long time. She wrote, “On the way back home!!!!!! after one of the longest outdoor schedules, I’ve ever done in my entire career! Longest ever away from home, I headed back finally.” (sic)

Read: Raveena Tandon & Anil Kapoor Began This Film's Shoot Even Before Third Lead Was Confirmed

Read: Raveena Tandon Returns Home After Completing 'longest Outdoor' Shoot, Share In-flight Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.