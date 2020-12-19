Raveena Tandon Returns Home After Completing 'longest Outdoor' Shoot, Share In-flight Pics

Actress Raveena Tandon who was shooting for something really exciting since November in Himachal Pradesh is finally returning after “one of the longest outdoor schedules.” The KGF actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of airplane selfies while showing the safety measures and precautions that were adopted by her while traveling. Apart from the selfies, the actress also showed the empty airplane where she can be seen as the only passenger inside.

Raveena Tandon travels back home after completing the shooting

In a selfie that she clicked inside the flight, Raveena is seen wearing a face mask and a face shield, which is inscribed with “Life First.” In another selfie, the diva is seen without the face shield, and the empty flight can be seen in the background. While captioning the post, the actress expressed her happiness of traveling back home after a long time. She wrote, “On the way back home!!!!!! after one of the longest outdoor schedules, I’ve ever done in my entire career! Longest ever away from home, I headed back finally.” Previously, the actress shared a series of photos and videos from her Manali shoot where she was seen enjoying the snowfall. She captioned those pictures and wrote, “Was doing a #Switzerlandkasharukh in the stunningly gorgeous Himachal mountains .. just love,love my beautiful India! yeh desh hai mera.”

In the past two months, the actress shared several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on social media from the sets of her upcoming project while enjoying the chilly cold weather of Himachal and chilling in front of the fireplace, As Raveena Tandon recently crossed 5 Million followers on Instagram, she showed her happiness through her Instagram. She shared a clip of her in which she can be seen in a shimmering blue coloured dress holding a placard in hand. There was a Thank You note written on the placard through which Raveena Tandon thanked all her followers. In the clip, she also gave a thumbs up to all of them and wrote in the caption about how her Instagram family has grown slowly, organically but stronger with her.

